Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
PC
Kepler Interactive
Sandfall Interactive
RPG
Xbox Series X
Playstation 5
Clair Obscur Expedtion 33 : Alicia [Music Video]
Le titre est toujours prévu le 24 avril sur PS5, Xbox Series et Pc.
https://m.youtube.com/@sandfallgames
posted the 02/17/2025 at 09:55 AM by
yanssou
djfab
posted
the 02/17/2025 at 10:15 AM
Sublime !
