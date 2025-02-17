profile
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform : PC
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Sandfall Interactive
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Clair Obscur Expedtion 33 : Alicia [Music Video]




Le titre est toujours prévu le 24 avril sur PS5, Xbox Series et Pc.
https://m.youtube.com/@sandfallgames
    posted the 02/17/2025 at 09:55 AM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    djfab posted the 02/17/2025 at 10:15 AM
    Sublime !
