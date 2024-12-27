HAHAHAHAHAHA, nota je ne suis pas la pour être d'accord, j'ai juste un avis
newtechnix > blog
TOP 30 Japon, nowel a frappé
1 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 133,542 (835,085)
2 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 38,088 (894,671)
3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 24,019 (6,146,178 )
4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 23,131 (3,744,671)
5 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 22,237 (148,380)
6 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 18,178 (5,668,493)
7 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 18,145 (356,613)
8 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15,536 (8,008,343)
9 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 15,244 (5,477,820)
10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 13,309 (1,503,403)
11 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 11,227 (391,637)
12 [NSW] Hone Hone Zaurus X Chou Gattai! Build & Battle (Nippon Columbia, 12/05/24) – 9,626 (27,541)
13 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 9,566 (1,198,504)
14 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 9,199 (254,071)
15 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7,433 (1,277,276)
16 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 7,031 (335,872)
17 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,822 (4,398,781)
18 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 6,406 (1,963,024)
19 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,703 (3,674,509)
20 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,285 (3,054,883)
21 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 5,245 (1,169,990)
22 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/18/22) – 5,117 (219,608 )
23 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/2) – 4,818 (310,075)
24 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,767 (1,356,929)
25 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 4,551 (1,397,406)
26 [NSW] Suika Game Special Edition (Aladdin X, 11/14/24) – 4,433 (18,157)
27 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 4,316 (4,475,482)
28 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4,074 (2,037,432)
29 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 4,026 (1,067,333)
30 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) – 3,827 (157,255)


Nowel est la période réservé à Nintendo au Japon, c'est en vérité une catastrophe pour les joueurs, Nintendo a fait peu d'effort pour proposé un AAA et de l'autre Sony a abandonné le marché.
pas de concurrence = pas d'effort pour se surpasser.

Résultat 30 jeux Switch sur 30!
Le premier jeu Tiers du classement est un portage
Le second jeu tiers est sortie en 2018
Le troisième jeu tiers est sorti en 2020
Bien tristounet tout ça.

détail amusant, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom a profité de la période plus que son concurrent Wild of the Breath
    posted the 12/27/2024 at 08:24 AM by newtechnix
    comments (5)
    yogfei posted the 12/27/2024 at 08:29 AM
    Je trouve pas ca triste, les gens achètent les jeux qui les amusent quelque soit l'année de leurs sorties pourquoi devraient ils acheter des jeux récents mais qui ne les amuse pas ? C'est un peu la base du jeu vidéo d'y prendre du plaisir...
    zekk posted the 12/27/2024 at 08:40 AM
    yogfei
    sonilka posted the 12/27/2024 at 08:49 AM
    Outre la très grande diversité du marché japonais, on constate que les ventes sont incroyablement hautes. De quoi inciter Nintendo a une année supplémentaire de sommeil entrecoupé de petits réveils pour annoncer un portage - insérer la console Nintendo désirée -
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/27/2024 at 09:30 AM
    Les "efforts" ont été fait les années précédentes, c'est pour ça qu'on arrive à ce résultat aujourd'hui.

    Le top est varié et de qualité.
    sultano posted the 12/27/2024 at 09:35 AM
    Animal Crossing qui devient le jeu le plus vendu au Japon !
