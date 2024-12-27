1 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 133,542 (835,085)

2 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 38,088 (894,671)

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 24,019 (6,146,178 )

4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 23,131 (3,744,671)

5 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 22,237 (148,380)

6 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 18,178 (5,668,493)

7 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 18,145 (356,613)

8 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15,536 (8,008,343)

9 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 15,244 (5,477,820)

10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 13,309 (1,503,403)

11 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 11,227 (391,637)

12 [NSW] Hone Hone Zaurus X Chou Gattai! Build & Battle (Nippon Columbia, 12/05/24) – 9,626 (27,541)

13 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 9,566 (1,198,504)

14 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 9,199 (254,071)

15 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7,433 (1,277,276)

16 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 7,031 (335,872)

17 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,822 (4,398,781)

18 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 6,406 (1,963,024)

19 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,703 (3,674,509)

20 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,285 (3,054,883)

21 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 5,245 (1,169,990)

22 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/18/22) – 5,117 (219,608 )

23 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/2) – 4,818 (310,075)

24 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,767 (1,356,929)

25 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 4,551 (1,397,406)

26 [NSW] Suika Game Special Edition (Aladdin X, 11/14/24) – 4,433 (18,157)

27 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 4,316 (4,475,482)

28 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4,074 (2,037,432)

29 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 4,026 (1,067,333)

30 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) – 3,827 (157,255)





Nowel est la période réservé à Nintendo au Japon, c'est en vérité une catastrophe pour les joueurs, Nintendo a fait peu d'effort pour proposé un AAA et de l'autre Sony a abandonné le marché.

pas de concurrence = pas d'effort pour se surpasser.



Résultat 30 jeux Switch sur 30!

Le premier jeu Tiers du classement est un portage

Le second jeu tiers est sortie en 2018

Le troisième jeu tiers est sorti en 2020

Bien tristounet tout ça.



détail amusant, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom a profité de la période plus que son concurrent Wild of the Breath