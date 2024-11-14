accueil
https://www.facebook.com/alex.kiddmw
Miracle : Xbox propose enfin un peu de marketing
posted the 11/14/2024 at 08:00 PM by
famimax
comments (
4
)
bennj
posted
the 11/14/2024 at 08:44 PM
faminax y'a un truc que je loupe dans ton article ? Pourquoi tu reprends le même titre que celui de Shanks sans rien apporter ?
shanks
posted
the 11/14/2024 at 09:01 PM
bennj
En bas à droite.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 11/14/2024 at 09:11 PM
bennj
posted
the 11/14/2024 at 09:14 PM
shanks
pfiou j'avais même pas calé merci
