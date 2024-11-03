profile
Street Fighter 6
name : Street Fighter 6
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
yanssou
yanssou
yanssou > blog
Street fighter 6 : Premier teaser pour Akuma
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3sAU1fPK0K4
    posted the 03/11/2024 at 11:02 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    malcomz posted the 03/11/2024 at 11:08 PM
    Il pu la classe !!
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/11/2024 at 11:08 PM
    ZE bad ass

    Mais il a définitivement muté en Oni ou le blanc c'est juste la vieillesse ?!
    alnohb posted the 03/11/2024 at 11:10 PM
    La vieillesse il me semble.
    skk posted the 03/11/2024 at 11:11 PM
    A coup sur il était à Palmyre en 2015...
    marchand2sable posted the 03/11/2024 at 11:55 PM
    Le plus puissant des street fighter is back.
