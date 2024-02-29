profile
all
Le parc d'attraction Ghibli dévoile son château ambulant












https://www.studioghibli.fr/le-parc-dattractions-ghibli-devoile-les-premieres-images-du-chateau-ambulant-ouverture-de-la-nouvelle-zone-prevue-en-mars/
    ouken, nicolasgourry, koji, gankutsuou, randyofmana, spontexes
    posted the 02/29/2024 at 12:01 PM by yanssou
    comments (7)
    liberty posted the 02/29/2024 at 12:09 PM
    MAGNIFIQUE !
    koji posted the 02/29/2024 at 12:35 PM
    C'est au musée ghibli ?
    e3ologue posted the 02/29/2024 at 12:39 PM
    Stylé !
    lapala posted the 02/29/2024 at 12:40 PM
    Wouaw
    shambala93 posted the 02/29/2024 at 01:02 PM
    C’est magnifique !
    wilhelm posted the 02/29/2024 at 01:22 PM
    Sublime. Par contre, la quatrième image ne vient pas du parc, c'est la salle de bain de Shanks.
    pharrell posted the 02/29/2024 at 01:33 PM
    C'est vraiment top !!
