Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
name : Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
axlenz
axlenz
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Storm : Date de sortie
Multi
17/11/2023 ! Avec plus de 130 personnages. Pour rappel il me semble que Storm 4 en avait 106 en tout. Le jeu inclura les voix françaises officielles.


La version fr :



La version jap :

    posted the 08/21/2023 at 02:12 PM by axlenz
    comments (7)
    xynot posted the 08/21/2023 at 02:23 PM
    Au moins pour la VF c’est cool
    shambala93 posted the 08/21/2023 at 02:23 PM
    La version anglaise… qu’elle horreur !
    kroseur posted the 08/21/2023 at 02:41 PM
    La vf aussi est pas top
    axlenz posted the 08/21/2023 at 02:43 PM
    Comme d'hab je vais jouer en jap
    yamy posted the 08/21/2023 at 02:55 PM
    Il y a eu pas eu de vf dans un jeu d'anime depuis le Naruto d'Ubisoft
    nikolastation posted the 08/21/2023 at 03:21 PM
    VF de mer** mais on ne peut que saluer l'effort de la part de NamcoBandai.

    Pas contre j'ai pas compris : pourquoi il y a + de détails dans le trailer jap' (DLC, skin alternatif Kakashi, OST, etc.) ?
    jf17 posted the 08/21/2023 at 03:28 PM
    yamy j'aurai aimé un remaster de ces jeux
