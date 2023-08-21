accueil
Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
name :
Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CyberConnect2
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Nintendo Switch
axlenz
Multi
17/11/2023
! Avec plus de 130 personnages. Pour rappel il me semble que Storm 4 en avait 106 en tout. Le jeu inclura les voix françaises officielles.
La version fr :
La version jap :
posted the 08/21/2023 at 02:12 PM by axlenz
axlenz
comments (7)
7
)
xynot
posted
the 08/21/2023 at 02:23 PM
Au moins pour la VF c’est cool
shambala93
posted
the 08/21/2023 at 02:23 PM
La version anglaise… qu’elle horreur !
kroseur
posted
the 08/21/2023 at 02:41 PM
La vf aussi est pas top
axlenz
posted
the 08/21/2023 at 02:43 PM
Comme d'hab je vais jouer en jap
yamy
posted
the 08/21/2023 at 02:55 PM
Il y a eu pas eu de vf dans un jeu d'anime depuis le Naruto d'Ubisoft
nikolastation
posted
the 08/21/2023 at 03:21 PM
VF de mer** mais on ne peut que saluer l'effort de la part de NamcoBandai.
Pas contre j'ai pas compris : pourquoi il y a + de détails dans le trailer jap' (DLC, skin alternatif Kakashi, OST, etc.) ?
jf17
posted
the 08/21/2023 at 03:28 PM
yamy
j'aurai aimé un remaster de ces jeux
Pas contre j'ai pas compris : pourquoi il y a + de détails dans le trailer jap' (DLC, skin alternatif Kakashi, OST, etc.) ?