Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection
name : Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Iron Galaxy
genre : compilation
other versions : PC -
all
Uncharted : L'Énigme de Penitence le 17 juin !
Divers






Explorateurs bienvenue à Uncharted. Cet été, venez vivre une aventure extraordinaire à PortAventura World. À partir du 17 juin, découvrez une nouvelle montagne russe multidimensionnelle unique, êtes-vous prêt ?



Uncharted Diaries | Chapter 1: Building a Multidimensional Roller Coaster


Uncharted Diaries | Chapter 2: Creative Process behind the Uncharted Roller Coaster


Uncharted Diaries | Chapter 3: New Ride Theming


Uncharted Diaries | Chapter 4: Tests and Certifications





Plus d'infos :

https://uncharted.portaventuraworld.com/fr
https://www.portaventuraworld.com/blog/fr/nouvelle-attraction-uncharted


Pour acheter vos billets et réserver votre hôtel :

https://www.portaventuraworld.com/fr/entrees
https://book.portaventuraworld.com/fr/hotels-funnel
    metroidvania
    posted the 06/05/2023 at 03:19 PM by famimax
    comments (5)
    wilhelm posted the 06/05/2023 at 03:47 PM
    Depuis quand c'est populaire et grand public Uncharted ?
    famimax posted the 06/05/2023 at 03:49 PM
    wilhelm La licence ? Il y a eu 6 jeux, 1 film, etc.. Je sais pas ce qu'il te faut, après ouais c'est Mario Bros
    wilhelm posted the 06/05/2023 at 04:43 PM
    famimax Ca ne veut rien dire la quantité de jeux.

    Batman est une plus grande licence, on n'a pas encore de parc d'attraction de Gotham City (malheureusement). Après, c'est juste étonnant.
    famimax posted the 06/05/2023 at 05:06 PM
    wilhelm T'en as des attractions basées sur Batman
    cliana posted the 06/05/2023 at 05:13 PM
    wilhelm A quoi bon avoir une attraction sur le chauve sourit, alors qu'il suffit d'être ici et de voir Shanks.
