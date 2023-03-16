profile
Street Fighter 6
name : Street Fighter 6
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
sora78
sora78
articles : 1007
visites since opening : 2016054
sora78 > blog
Street Fighter 6 : Rising Dragon Finger
Jeux Multiplateformes


La communauté de moddeurs a encore frappé !


    mwaka971, mercure7, fuji, marchand2sable, minx, miko599
    posted the 03/16/2023 at 10:03 AM by sora78
    comments (6)
    frionel posted the 03/16/2023 at 11:01 AM
    Le truc pas nécessaire quoi
    foxstep posted the 03/16/2023 at 11:12 AM
    Heu... Super
    fuji posted the 03/16/2023 at 11:29 AM
    Frionel si on se contentait que de ce qui est nécessaire on ne jouerais meme pas au jv, vla les rabat joie quoi
    marchand2sable posted the 03/16/2023 at 11:41 AM
    Moi j'aime bien, ça colle avec l'ambiance street du jeu et ça force au rage quit.
    sora78 posted the 03/16/2023 at 11:56 AM
    Y en a qui devraient vraiment arrêter de se prendre au sérieux et être chill un peu x)
    Les rabats joie c'est le terme.
    shining posted the 03/16/2023 at 01:14 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/shorts/EibwWO2RGh4
