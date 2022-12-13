profile
all
Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse BA !


Ça annonce du très très lourd !!

Le film sortira en salle le 31 mai prochain.
    playstation2008, famimax, kadaj68800, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 12/13/2022 at 05:05 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    famimax posted the 12/13/2022 at 05:39 PM
    Au fait, il va garder le même titre en France ?
    yanssou posted the 12/13/2022 at 05:44 PM
    famimax je pense pas le premier s'appellais Into the spider verse et en français ça a donné New génération a mon avis ils vont encore changer ça.
    liberty posted the 12/13/2022 at 05:48 PM
    yanssou famimax Le merchandising a déjà commencé :

    https://www.e.leclerc/fp/spider-man-across-the-spider-verse-titan-hero-series-spider-man-2099-marvel-characters-inc-5010994131999?awc=15135_1670953645_6ba1d7b1b1c67986c2e9ad230d0bda38&utm_source=Affiliation_Awin_176013&utm_medium=leclerc&utm_campaign=Comparison%20Shopping%20Service%20(CSS)&utm_content=176013
