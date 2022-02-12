Vous pouvez voter depuis ce matin pour le second round afin d'élire le jeu dans la catégorie Choix des Joueurs (Player's Voice). Vous avez jusqu'au 4 décembre pour voter 5 jeux ici, et seuls 5 jeux ayant le plus de votes passeront au Round Final. Les Game Awards se déroulent pour rappel le 8 décembre prochain.
L'an dernier, c'est Halo Infinite qui avait gagné le Choix des Joueurs.
Votez ici : https://thegameawards.com/brackets/players-voice
Les 5 jeux en tête à l'heure où j'écris :
1er Genshin Impact (18%)
2e Sonic Frontiers (16%)
3e Elden Ring (13%)
4e God of War Ragnarök (11%)
5e Stray (10%)
La sélection de jeux du premier round /3 :
Elden Ring (From Software / Bandai-Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Entertainment)
Sonic Frontiers (Sonic Team / Sega)
Stray (Bluewelve Studio / Annapurna)
Minecraft (Mojang / Xbox Game Studios
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Entertainment)
Cult of the Lamb ( Massive Monster / Devolver
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Genshin Impact (Hoyoverse)
Sifu (Sloclap)