Game Awards | Le Choix des Joueurs - Round 2 (en cours)


Vous pouvez voter depuis ce matin pour le second round afin d'élire le jeu dans la catégorie Choix des Joueurs (Player's Voice). Vous avez jusqu'au 4 décembre pour voter 5 jeux ici, et seuls 5 jeux ayant le plus de votes passeront au Round Final. Les Game Awards se déroulent pour rappel le 8 décembre prochain.

L'an dernier, c'est Halo Infinite qui avait gagné le Choix des Joueurs.

Votez ici : https://thegameawards.com/brackets/players-voice

Les 5 jeux en tête à l'heure où j'écris :
1er Genshin Impact (18%)
2e Sonic Frontiers (16%)
3e Elden Ring (13%)
4e God of War Ragnarök (11%)
5e Stray (10%)

La sélection de jeux du premier round /3 :
Elden Ring (From Software / Bandai-Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Entertainment)
Sonic Frontiers (Sonic Team / Sega)
Stray (Bluewelve Studio / Annapurna)
Minecraft (Mojang / Xbox Game Studios
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Entertainment)
Cult of the Lamb ( Massive Monster / Devolver
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Genshin Impact (Hoyoverse)
Sifu (Sloclap)
The Game Awards - https://thegameawards.com/brackets/players-voice
    posted the 12/02/2022 at 05:34 PM by masharu
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:23 PM
    Genshin Impact, vomi
    keiku posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:37 PM
    shinz0 si genshin passe , je me dirais qu'il n'est plus possible de sauver le jv
    shinz0 posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:46 PM
    keiku en plus le jeu n'est même sorti en 2022
    idd posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:48 PM
    a voté
    keiku posted the 12/02/2022 at 06:52 PM
    shinz0 oui, en plus... mais bon ,au point ou en en est on a bien l'extention de RE donc a partir de la un jeu service peut être dans le top tous les ans a chaque mise a jour...
