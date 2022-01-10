Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Chansaiw Man : Présentation des 12 artistes des 12 endings
Mangas/Animés
Chainsaw man sort très prochainement. L'animé fera 12 épisodes et aura pour chacun des épisodes un ending différent. Ci-dessous, un aperçu de chacun des artistes qui s'occupera chacun d'un des endings.


1- EVE




2- Kanaria




3- Aimer




4- Syudou




5- Queen Bee




6- Zutomayo




7- TK from Ling tosite sigure




8- Tooboe




9- PEOPLE 1




10- Ano




11- Vaundry




12- Maximum the Hormone


    comments (5)
    axlenz posted the 10/01/2022 at 01:40 PM
    Par contre pour le numéro 10, je ne sais pas si j'ai choisis le bon artiste
    shao posted the 10/01/2022 at 01:54 PM
    Désolé mais j'ai pas compris
    axlenz posted the 10/01/2022 at 02:00 PM
    shao l'animé Chainsaw Man qui doit venir prochainement aura 12 endings différents soit 1 ending différent pour chacun de ses 12 épisodes. Du coup pour avoir une idée des artistes, cet article...
    shao posted the 10/01/2022 at 02:08 PM
    axlenz
    Ah OK merci pour la précision, je savais pas
    J'avoue même si ça c'est déjà fait ailleurs c'est plutôt cool comme concept.

    Tu devrais quand même rajouté un texte a ton article pour expliquer parce que c'est quand même pas très clair je trouve.
    shao posted the 10/01/2022 at 02:09 PM
    axlenz
    Ah c'est déjà fait... autant pour moi
