Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
axlenz
Chansaiw Man : Présentation des 12 artistes des 12 endings
Mangas/Animés
Chainsaw man sort très prochainement. L'animé fera 12 épisodes et aura pour chacun des épisodes un ending différent. Ci-dessous, un aperçu de chacun des artistes qui s'occupera chacun d'un des endings.
1- EVE
2- Kanaria
3- Aimer
4- Syudou
5- Queen Bee
6- Zutomayo
7- TK from Ling tosite sigure
8- Tooboe
9- PEOPLE 1
10- Ano
11- Vaundry
12- Maximum the Hormone
chainsaw man
posted the 10/01/2022 at 01:39 PM by
axlenz
comments (
5
)
axlenz
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 01:40 PM
Par contre pour le numéro 10, je ne sais pas si j'ai choisis le bon artiste
shao
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 01:54 PM
Désolé mais j'ai pas compris
axlenz
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 02:00 PM
shao
l'animé Chainsaw Man qui doit venir prochainement aura 12 endings différents soit 1 ending différent pour chacun de ses 12 épisodes. Du coup pour avoir une idée des artistes, cet article...
shao
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 02:08 PM
axlenz
Ah OK merci pour la précision, je savais pas
J'avoue même si ça c'est déjà fait ailleurs c'est plutôt cool comme concept.
Tu devrais quand même rajouté un texte a ton article pour expliquer parce que c'est quand même pas très clair je trouve.
shao
posted
the 10/01/2022 at 02:09 PM
axlenz
Ah c'est déjà fait... autant pour moi
