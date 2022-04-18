:'(
Bande annonce :Thor Love and Thunder
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    leblogdeshacka, shinz0, idd, ravyxxs, bladagun
    posted the 04/18/2022 at 03:58 PM by victornewman
    comments (16)
    shinz0 posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:01 PM
    Certains plans sont supers, ça suscite mon intérêt mais j'ai peur de l'humour du film
    liberty posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:10 PM
    Tant qu'il ne font pas le coup de Thorette.... WAIT
    idd posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:10 PM
    Rien que la bande son ça va être génial du grand Waititi comme dans Ragnarok.
    le mix thor + gardien s'annonce toujours aussi fun, puis le retour de la miss vivement !!
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:14 PM
    liberty il aurait tort de le faire
    liberty posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:18 PM
    shinz0 Le troisième Thor était super drôle. On a la même équipe derrière celui là. Puis ca ce passe juste avant les Gardiens de la Galaxie 3 qui sera a coup sure génial. idd Victornewman Purée je me suis spoil le casting et le scénario a cause de Wikipedia nicolasgourry Non mais j'ai dis ca pour la blague, y avait déja cette histoire depuis longtemps comme quoi Portman aurait...
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:21 PM
    liberty j'ai dis ça juste pour dire une vanne
    kakazu posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:23 PM
    liberty Dans les comics Thor femme existe il s'inspire de ce qui existe.
    liberty posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:30 PM
    kakazu Oui je sais, en faite je crois que c'est en 2014 ou 2015 qu'il y avait eu un comics ou Jane Foster cancereuse, devient Thor. Je disais ca parce que j'étais au courant ^^
    liberty posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:31 PM
    kakazu Et dans un comicon y a 2 ou 3 ans, il avait déja expliqué que Portman revenait sous le trait de Thor
    kakazu posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:34 PM
    liberty Oui d'ailleurs Panini sort 2 omnibus sur thor femme si ça t'interesse cette année
    ioop posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:37 PM
    petit hs the batman est dispo en très bonne qualité, je vais regarder ça cette semaine ^^
    ravyxxs posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:52 PM
    ioop
    bladagun posted the 04/18/2022 at 04:58 PM
    ioop

    Tellement hâte, certains real quand ils font du marvel tu sait que tu vas adorer.
    rendan posted the 04/18/2022 at 05:01 PM
    MIGHTY THOR
    bladagun posted the 04/18/2022 at 05:05 PM
    Teaser sortie il y a deux heure et déjà à 5 millions de vues sur le youtube de marvel
    azerty posted the 04/18/2022 at 05:08 PM
