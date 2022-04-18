accueil
welcom to genoa city
:'(
Bande annonce :Thor Love and Thunder
posted the 04/18/2022 at 03:58 PM by
victornewman
shinz0
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:01 PM
Certains plans sont supers, ça suscite mon intérêt mais j'ai peur de l'humour du film
liberty
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:10 PM
Tant qu'il ne font pas le coup de Thorette.... WAIT
idd
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:10 PM
Rien que la bande son ça va être génial du grand Waititi comme dans Ragnarok.
le mix thor + gardien s'annonce toujours aussi fun, puis le retour de la miss
vivement !!
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:14 PM
liberty
il aurait tort de le faire
liberty
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:18 PM
shinz0
Le troisième Thor était super drôle. On a la même équipe derrière celui là. Puis ca ce passe juste avant les Gardiens de la Galaxie 3 qui sera a coup sure génial.
idd
Victornewman
Purée je me suis spoil le casting et le scénario a cause de Wikipedia
nicolasgourry
Non mais j'ai dis ca pour la blague, y avait déja cette histoire depuis longtemps comme quoi Portman aurait...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:21 PM
liberty
j'ai dis ça juste pour dire une vanne
kakazu
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:23 PM
liberty
Dans les comics Thor femme existe il s'inspire de ce qui existe.
liberty
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:30 PM
kakazu
Oui je sais, en faite je crois que c'est en 2014 ou 2015 qu'il y avait eu un comics ou Jane Foster cancereuse, devient Thor. Je disais ca parce que j'étais au courant ^^
liberty
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:31 PM
kakazu
Et dans un comicon y a 2 ou 3 ans, il avait déja expliqué que Portman revenait sous le trait de Thor
kakazu
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:34 PM
liberty
Oui d'ailleurs Panini sort 2 omnibus sur thor femme si ça t'interesse cette année
ioop
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:37 PM
petit hs the batman est dispo en très bonne qualité, je vais regarder ça cette semaine ^^
ravyxxs
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:52 PM
ioop
bladagun
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 04:58 PM
ioop
Tellement hâte, certains real quand ils font du marvel tu sait que tu vas adorer.
rendan
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 05:01 PM
MIGHTY THOR
bladagun
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 05:05 PM
Teaser sortie il y a deux heure et déjà à 5 millions de vues sur le youtube de marvel
azerty
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 05:08 PM
