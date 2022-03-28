accueil
profile
[RIP] Brian Cranston perd sa voix VF
Jean-Louis Faure, inimitable doubleur de Brain Cranston (Malcom, Breaking Bad...) est mort. Quel doubleur de dingue il fut...
RIP
posted the 03/28/2022 at 06:32 PM by
obi69
e3ologue
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 06:34 PM
Mais non
RIP
sunlightize
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 06:36 PM
RIP, il était excellent. On est en train de perdre nos meilleurs comédiens de doublage qui se font remplacer par des comédiens eco+.
obi69
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 06:38 PM
J'espère sincèrement que si Brian Cranston il y a dans l'ultime saison de Breaking Bad, il aura eu le temps / la possibilité d'enregistrer. Comme un ultime ciao.
leonr4
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 06:40 PM
Br
y
an
bladagun
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 06:40 PM
Voix mythique bordel, un des meilleurs doubleur FR parti c'est naze
jofe
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 06:40 PM
RIP. Dans le domaine du jeu vidéo, c'était l'annonceur FR de Smash Bros depuis Brawl et il a participé à Assassin's Creed 2 ou encore The Witcher 3.
lastmajor
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 06:43 PM
RIP. Une voix inoubliable.
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 06:45 PM
On s habitue tellement à leur voix iconique qu il nous est impossible pour nous qu elle peuvent être remplacé par un doubleur de plus belle la vie.
RIP
minbox
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 06:54 PM
Un des rares bon doubleur en VF
R.I.P.
guiguif
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 06:55 PM
J'ai vu ça hier soir
Dire qu'il était passé dans l’émission de Donald Reignoux ya quelques temps.
RIP
grievous32
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 07:48 PM
Minbox
ils sont loin d'être rares en réalité.
Ca fait bien chier en tout cas... J'l'aurais entendu pour la dernière fois sur The Batman en Jim Gordon. Marc Alfos, Pierre Hatet, Patrick Floersheim, Patrick Béthune, Patrick Poivey, Marc Cassot, Jacques Frantz... Trop d'excellents comédiens qui partent, et parfois tellement tôt, ça m'fait foutrement chier.
famimax
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 07:48 PM
Pauvre Brian Cranston, j'espere qu'il s'en remettra
walterwhite
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 07:48 PM
RiP chef
cladstrife59
posted
the 03/28/2022 at 08:26 PM
J'ai lu ça ce matin, triste nouvelle pour un comédien de doublage excellent.
RIP
