profile
obi69
21
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 679
visites since opening : 873400
obi69 > blog
all
[RIP] Brian Cranston perd sa voix VF
Jean-Louis Faure, inimitable doubleur de Brain Cranston (Malcom, Breaking Bad...) est mort. Quel doubleur de dingue il fut...

RIP

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/28/2022 at 06:32 PM by obi69
    comments (14)
    e3ologue posted the 03/28/2022 at 06:34 PM
    Mais non
    RIP
    sunlightize posted the 03/28/2022 at 06:36 PM
    RIP, il était excellent. On est en train de perdre nos meilleurs comédiens de doublage qui se font remplacer par des comédiens eco+.
    obi69 posted the 03/28/2022 at 06:38 PM
    J'espère sincèrement que si Brian Cranston il y a dans l'ultime saison de Breaking Bad, il aura eu le temps / la possibilité d'enregistrer. Comme un ultime ciao.
    leonr4 posted the 03/28/2022 at 06:40 PM
    Bryan
    bladagun posted the 03/28/2022 at 06:40 PM
    Voix mythique bordel, un des meilleurs doubleur FR parti c'est naze
    jofe posted the 03/28/2022 at 06:40 PM
    RIP. Dans le domaine du jeu vidéo, c'était l'annonceur FR de Smash Bros depuis Brawl et il a participé à Assassin's Creed 2 ou encore The Witcher 3.
    lastmajor posted the 03/28/2022 at 06:43 PM
    RIP. Une voix inoubliable.
    ducknsexe posted the 03/28/2022 at 06:45 PM
    On s habitue tellement à leur voix iconique qu il nous est impossible pour nous qu elle peuvent être remplacé par un doubleur de plus belle la vie.

    RIP
    minbox posted the 03/28/2022 at 06:54 PM
    Un des rares bon doubleur en VF
    R.I.P.
    guiguif posted the 03/28/2022 at 06:55 PM
    J'ai vu ça hier soir Dire qu'il était passé dans l’émission de Donald Reignoux ya quelques temps.

    RIP
    grievous32 posted the 03/28/2022 at 07:48 PM
    Minbox ils sont loin d'être rares en réalité.

    Ca fait bien chier en tout cas... J'l'aurais entendu pour la dernière fois sur The Batman en Jim Gordon. Marc Alfos, Pierre Hatet, Patrick Floersheim, Patrick Béthune, Patrick Poivey, Marc Cassot, Jacques Frantz... Trop d'excellents comédiens qui partent, et parfois tellement tôt, ça m'fait foutrement chier.
    famimax posted the 03/28/2022 at 07:48 PM
    Pauvre Brian Cranston, j'espere qu'il s'en remettra
    walterwhite posted the 03/28/2022 at 07:48 PM
    RiP chef
    cladstrife59 posted the 03/28/2022 at 08:26 PM
    J'ai lu ça ce matin, triste nouvelle pour un comédien de doublage excellent.
    RIP
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo