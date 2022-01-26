accueil
armando
> blog
Terrible constat je l'admet, mais.....
A la fin on sait tous qui et le winner
posted the 01/26/2022 at 02:56 PM by armando
armando
comments (20)
20
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 02:58 PM
Je l’ai vu il y a quelques jours elle est terrible cette image
armando
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 02:59 PM
ouroboros4
kikoo31
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 02:59 PM
killia
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:00 PM
ROH incroyable tellement c'est vrai
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:01 PM
kikoo31
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:01 PM
armando
Après , je comprends ou il veut en venir mais si on va plus loin Goku devient SSj3 et atteint un niveau encore supérieur quans à Cell il se fait latter par enfin tu connais la suite
armando
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:02 PM
kikoo31
Ca c'est pour la next next gen
jenicris
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:06 PM
Et c'est la que Gohan passe en SSJ2. Et donc Sony.
beehoyoo
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:09 PM
https://twitter.com/joseneto245/status/1484699511008251911
jenicris
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:11 PM
beehoyoo
les fanboys.
armando
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:14 PM
beehoyoo
Chialle pas, c'est pas comme ci c'était la première foix que crosoft se fasse violer
idd
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:18 PM
Mais alors Nintendo va mourir et depuis l'au delà va aider Sony à battre Microsoft ?
désolé si je spoile ^^
Mais alors Végéta qui fait un dernier tir à la fin c'est qui ? Apple ? Amazon ?
armando
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:19 PM
idd
Google avec Stadia = Végéta
akinen
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:26 PM
C’est exactement ça
Magnifique
kadaj68800
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:36 PM
C'est bon jsuis mort là
thedoctor
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:43 PM
La pilule rachat passe toujours pas, pour certains
sussudio
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:45 PM
WOW WOW Omae o
Taosazu ni wa irarenai!
WOW WOW Sono warai o
Ore ga tomete yaru!!
shido
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 03:50 PM
idd
la PSVita
beehoyoo
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 04:01 PM
armando
?
hyoga57
posted
the 01/26/2022 at 04:11 PM
shido
Vu comment Vegeta se fait défoncer, c'est soit la Wii U, soit la Xbox One.
