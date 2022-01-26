[img][/img]
armando > blog
Terrible constat je l'admet, mais.....


A la fin on sait tous qui et le winner
    tags :
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kikoo31, killia, orichimarugin, akinen, idd, kadaj68800, aros, ouroboros4, xevius
    posted the 01/26/2022 at 02:56 PM by armando
    comments (20)
    ouroboros4 posted the 01/26/2022 at 02:58 PM
    Je l’ai vu il y a quelques jours elle est terrible cette image
    armando posted the 01/26/2022 at 02:59 PM
    ouroboros4
    kikoo31 posted the 01/26/2022 at 02:59 PM
    killia posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:00 PM
    ROH incroyable tellement c'est vrai
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:01 PM
    kikoo31 posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:01 PM
    armando Après , je comprends ou il veut en venir mais si on va plus loin Goku devient SSj3 et atteint un niveau encore supérieur quans à Cell il se fait latter par enfin tu connais la suite
    armando posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:02 PM
    kikoo31 Ca c'est pour la next next gen
    jenicris posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:06 PM
    Et c'est la que Gohan passe en SSJ2. Et donc Sony.
    beehoyoo posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:09 PM
    https://twitter.com/joseneto245/status/1484699511008251911
    jenicris posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:11 PM
    beehoyoo les fanboys.
    armando posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:14 PM
    beehoyoo Chialle pas, c'est pas comme ci c'était la première foix que crosoft se fasse violer
    idd posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:18 PM
    Mais alors Nintendo va mourir et depuis l'au delà va aider Sony à battre Microsoft ?
    désolé si je spoile ^^
    Mais alors Végéta qui fait un dernier tir à la fin c'est qui ? Apple ? Amazon ?
    armando posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:19 PM
    idd Google avec Stadia = Végéta
    akinen posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:26 PM
    C’est exactement ça Magnifique
    kadaj68800 posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:36 PM
    C'est bon jsuis mort là
    thedoctor posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:43 PM
    La pilule rachat passe toujours pas, pour certains
    sussudio posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:45 PM
    WOW WOW Omae o
    Taosazu ni wa irarenai!
    WOW WOW Sono warai o
    Ore ga tomete yaru!!

    shido posted the 01/26/2022 at 03:50 PM
    idd la PSVita
    beehoyoo posted the 01/26/2022 at 04:01 PM
    armando ?
    hyoga57 posted the 01/26/2022 at 04:11 PM
    shido Vu comment Vegeta se fait défoncer, c'est soit la Wii U, soit la Xbox One.
