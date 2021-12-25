accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Play Has No Limits
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
sunrise
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
axlenz
,
minx
,
gamerdome
yanissou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
161
visites since opening :
235293
yanissou
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Jdg : Daikatana !
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
escobar
posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:35 PM by
yanissou
comments (
4
)
guiguif
posted
the 12/25/2021 at 03:29 PM
l'opus GBC etait tres sympa bien que tres tres court
akinen
posted
the 12/25/2021 at 03:44 PM
Respect !
e3ologue
posted
the 12/25/2021 at 05:32 PM
Les illustrations dans la video sont hyper cool
La conclusion de la vidéo m'a bien fait rire, tout comme "j'ai pas besoin de me calmer, j'ai besoin qu'il arrête de m'énerver"
wickette
posted
the 12/25/2021 at 05:53 PM
Respect
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
La conclusion de la vidéo m'a bien fait rire, tout comme "j'ai pas besoin de me calmer, j'ai besoin qu'il arrête de m'énerver"