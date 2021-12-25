profile
Jdg : Daikatana !
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    escobar
    posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:35 PM by yanissou
    comments (4)
    guiguif posted the 12/25/2021 at 03:29 PM
    l'opus GBC etait tres sympa bien que tres tres court
    akinen posted the 12/25/2021 at 03:44 PM
    Respect !
    e3ologue posted the 12/25/2021 at 05:32 PM
    Les illustrations dans la video sont hyper cool

    La conclusion de la vidéo m'a bien fait rire, tout comme "j'ai pas besoin de me calmer, j'ai besoin qu'il arrête de m'énerver"
    wickette posted the 12/25/2021 at 05:53 PM
    Respect
