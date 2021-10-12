profile
Cowboy Bebop annulé après sa 1ère saison par Netflix ! (HAHAHAHA...)
    posted the 12/10/2021 at 12:03 AM by raioh
    killia posted the 12/10/2021 at 12:13 AM
    Dommage j'avais plutôt bien aimé, bien que kitsch.
    altendorf posted the 12/10/2021 at 12:20 AM
    Il y a encore du travail chez Netflix pour faire de bonnes adaptations (coucou Death Note, coucou Cowboy Bebop)
    guiguif posted the 12/10/2021 at 12:23 AM

    On aura sans doute la meme avec One Piece
    xenofamicom posted the 12/10/2021 at 12:30 AM
    Sans surprise...
