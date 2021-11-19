profile
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus
name : Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
Bandai-Namco annonce PAC-MAN MUSEUM+


Plus tôt dans la journée, Bandai-Namco a annoncé PAC-MAN MUSEUM+, une (nouvelle pas si nouvelle) compilation de jeux exclusivement PAC-MAN. Prévu en 2022 sur Switch/PlayStation/Xbox et Steam.

Les jeux présents dans cette version "+" :

PAC-MAN
SUPER PAC-MAN
PAC & PAL
PAC-LAND
PAC-MANIA
PAC-ATTACK
PAC-IN-TIME
PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT Arcade ver.
PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT CS ver.
PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION
PAC Motos
PAC’N ROLL REMIX
PAC-MAN BATTLE ROYALE
PAC-MAN 256

(manque Ms. PAC-MAN par rapport à la version de 2014)
    comments (4)
    e3ologue posted the 11/19/2021 at 10:15 PM
    Pour une fois y a presque tous les pacman que je kiffe, en dehors de pac-pix.
    famimax posted the 11/19/2021 at 10:15 PM
    Namco ils sortent des compils Pac Man tous les 6 mois non ?
    hatwa posted the 11/19/2021 at 10:57 PM
    Par contre, pour Klonoa...
    lamap posted the 11/19/2021 at 11:26 PM
    Tiens ça me fait penser que y'avait bien une réf à Pacman dans la fameuse pub de playstation.
    C'est un peu comme le leak de nvidia, tout commence à être confirmé, donc vous pouvez vous attendre à des annonces imminentes de
    - Helldivers 2
    - Street Fighter 6
    - Tekken 8 (ou un Tekken Tag 3)
    - un nouveau Crash
    - un nouveau Sly Cooper
    et sûrement d'autres dont je n'ai pas reconnu les indices.
