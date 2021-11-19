Plus tôt dans la journée, Bandai-Namco a annoncé PAC-MAN MUSEUM+, une (nouvelle pas si nouvelle) compilation de jeux exclusivement PAC-MAN. Prévu en 2022 sur Switch/PlayStation/Xbox et Steam.
Les jeux présents dans cette version "+" :
PAC-MAN
SUPER PAC-MAN
PAC & PAL
PAC-LAND
PAC-MANIA
PAC-ATTACK
PAC-IN-TIME
PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT Arcade ver.
PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT CS ver.
PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION
PAC Motos
PAC’N ROLL REMIX
PAC-MAN BATTLE ROYALE
PAC-MAN 256
(manque Ms. PAC-MAN par rapport à la version de 2014)
posted the 11/19/2021 at 10:01 PM by masharu
