accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Play Has No Limits
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
adieu
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
axlenz
yanissou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
129
visites since opening :
171773
yanissou
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Resident evil bienvenue à Raccoon city trailer 2
Ça sera pire que les anciens films ? Ou mieux ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/22/2021 at 02:30 PM by
yanissou
comments (
6
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 02:36 PM
Ça sera pire que les anciens films ?
Tant que c'est pas pire que le film Mario 93, tout va bien
lexiz
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 02:57 PM
ba ça le fait je suis hype c'est ouf
leonsilverburg
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 02:59 PM
il me hype bien aussi ce film !!!
jf17
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 03:14 PM
Pour moi c'est comme Uncharted il y a une erreur de casting
popomolos
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 03:22 PM
C’est juste le film qu’on aurait dû avoir il y a 20 ans mais bon...
akiru
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 03:56 PM
Ca a l'air d'un excellent nanard. J'achète hahaha
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Tant que c'est pas pire que le film Mario 93, tout va bien