articles : 129
visites since opening : 171773
yanissou > blog
Resident evil bienvenue à Raccoon city trailer 2


Ça sera pire que les anciens films ? Ou mieux ?
    posted the 10/22/2021 at 02:30 PM by yanissou
    comments (6)
    xenofamicom posted the 10/22/2021 at 02:36 PM
    Ça sera pire que les anciens films ?

    Tant que c'est pas pire que le film Mario 93, tout va bien
    lexiz posted the 10/22/2021 at 02:57 PM
    ba ça le fait je suis hype c'est ouf
    leonsilverburg posted the 10/22/2021 at 02:59 PM
    il me hype bien aussi ce film !!!
    jf17 posted the 10/22/2021 at 03:14 PM
    Pour moi c'est comme Uncharted il y a une erreur de casting
    popomolos posted the 10/22/2021 at 03:22 PM
    C’est juste le film qu’on aurait dû avoir il y a 20 ans mais bon...
    akiru posted the 10/22/2021 at 03:56 PM
    Ca a l'air d'un excellent nanard. J'achète hahaha
