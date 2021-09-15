profile
Watch Dogs
name : Watch Dogs
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
Dire qu'ils y croyaient vraiment...


Ils pensaient sérieusement faire la peau à GTA ???
    suzukube posted the 09/15/2021 at 11:21 PM
    Bah j'préfère jouer à Watch Dogs Legion qu'à GTA V pour la 14 ème fois ?
