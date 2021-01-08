profile
kevisiano > blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
So ?
    posted the 08/01/2021 at 12:34 PM by kevisiano
    comments (13)
    populus posted the 08/01/2021 at 12:36 PM
    Dante's Inferno ! mais j'ai dû recommencer le jeu parce que j'ai eu un bug qui m'a carrément skipper un boss hain:
    killia posted the 08/01/2021 at 12:36 PM
    CrisTales à 90% et un peu de Skyward Sword

    Ça bouge pas.
    walterwhite posted the 08/01/2021 at 12:37 PM
    Miles Morales et Fifa 21
    jenicris posted the 08/01/2021 at 12:45 PM
    Wreckfest, Caladrius Blaze et Star Wars Battlefront 2 sur PS5.

    The Ascent sur Xbox.
    wazaaabi posted the 08/01/2021 at 12:54 PM
    Hades sur Switch ... c’est accrocheur en effet
    Et Judgment sur ps5 moins accrocheur mais l’histoire tient en haleine
    zekk posted the 08/01/2021 at 01:13 PM
    Ps4: métal Max xeno et Shiness
    Sur Switch : fuga melodies of steel
    tylercross posted the 08/01/2021 at 01:20 PM
    Nioh 2 et Sackboy sur ps5
    Death's door et Cris Tales sur PC
    churos45 posted the 08/01/2021 at 01:32 PM
    Night in the Woods sur Xbox. J'ai passé plus de temps sur le mini-jeu d'action en 2D que sur le jeu en lui-même pour l'instant
    hanackil posted the 08/01/2021 at 01:41 PM
    Wreckfest, doom eternal , chivalry 2 et alien isolation.
    jenicris il y a du monde sur bf2 j'ai vue qu'il était à 9€ sur le psn du coup je me tâte à le prendre ?
    ioop posted the 08/01/2021 at 02:05 PM
    flight simulator et the ascent sur Series S
    du pes sur ps5 je crois en début de semaine
    et c'est tout ... j'attends "12 minutes" le 19 aout
    jenicris posted the 08/01/2021 at 02:35 PM
    hanackil le soir y a pas mal de monde. On trouve une partie en quelque secondes.
    yukilin posted the 08/01/2021 at 02:49 PM
    Genshin Impact
    Ghost of Tsushima
    Xenoblade Chronicles DE
    Et un peu de Streets of rage 4
    fan2jeux posted the 08/01/2021 at 02:50 PM
    injustice 2
