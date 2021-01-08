accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
45
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ravyxxs
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
shindo
,
marchand2sable
,
miokyun
,
killia
,
wadewilson
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
gat
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
biboys
,
coolflex
,
kenpokan
,
awamy02
,
kali
,
osiris
,
escobar
,
zakovu
,
l3andr3
,
minx
,
jozen15
,
torotoro59
,
mugimando
,
spawnini
,
flom
,
doupssy
,
svr
,
kamina
,
axl77
,
negan
,
yuri
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
walterwhite
,
opthomas
,
omegarugal
,
smokeboom
,
kira93
,
korou
,
populus
,
armando
,
xp2100
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
342
visites since opening :
555288
kevisiano
> blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
So ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/01/2021 at 12:34 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
13
)
populus
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 12:36 PM
Dante's Inferno ! mais j'ai dû recommencer le jeu parce que j'ai eu un bug qui m'a carrément skipper un boss
hain:
killia
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 12:36 PM
CrisTales à 90% et un peu de Skyward Sword
Ça bouge pas.
walterwhite
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 12:37 PM
Miles Morales et Fifa 21
jenicris
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 12:45 PM
Wreckfest, Caladrius Blaze et Star Wars Battlefront 2 sur PS5.
The Ascent sur Xbox.
wazaaabi
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 12:54 PM
Hades sur Switch ... c’est accrocheur en effet
Et Judgment sur ps5 moins accrocheur mais l’histoire tient en haleine
zekk
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 01:13 PM
Ps4: métal Max xeno et Shiness
Sur Switch : fuga melodies of steel
tylercross
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 01:20 PM
Nioh 2 et Sackboy sur ps5
Death's door et Cris Tales sur PC
churos45
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 01:32 PM
Night in the Woods sur Xbox. J'ai passé plus de temps sur le
mini-jeu
d'action en 2D que sur le jeu en lui-même pour l'instant
hanackil
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 01:41 PM
Wreckfest, doom eternal , chivalry 2 et alien isolation.
jenicris
il y a du monde sur bf2 j'ai vue qu'il était à 9€ sur le psn du coup je me tâte à le prendre ?
ioop
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 02:05 PM
flight simulator et the ascent sur Series S
du pes sur ps5 je crois en début de semaine
et c'est tout ... j'attends "12 minutes" le 19 aout
jenicris
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 02:35 PM
hanackil
le soir y a pas mal de monde. On trouve une partie en quelque secondes.
yukilin
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 02:49 PM
Genshin Impact
Ghost of Tsushima
Xenoblade Chronicles DE
Et un peu de Streets of rage 4
fan2jeux
posted
the 08/01/2021 at 02:50 PM
injustice 2
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Ça bouge pas.
The Ascent sur Xbox.
Et Judgment sur ps5 moins accrocheur mais l’histoire tient en haleine
Sur Switch : fuga melodies of steel
Death's door et Cris Tales sur PC
jenicris il y a du monde sur bf2 j'ai vue qu'il était à 9€ sur le psn du coup je me tâte à le prendre ?
du pes sur ps5 je crois en début de semaine
et c'est tout ... j'attends "12 minutes" le 19 aout
Ghost of Tsushima
Xenoblade Chronicles DE
Et un peu de Streets of rage 4