Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Toujours rien pour moi.

Aidez moi

Et vous ? Ça nettoie le backlog avant la rentrée de fou ?
    posted the 07/25/2021 at 12:33 PM by kevisiano
    comments (5)
    hanackil posted the 07/25/2021 at 12:40 PM
    J'ai platiné horizon zero dawn, commencé doom et alien isolation. Un peu de kakarot et de chivalry 2.
    killia posted the 07/25/2021 at 12:41 PM
    CrisTale et Skyward Sword sur Switch
    jenicris posted the 07/25/2021 at 12:41 PM
    Un peu de The Evil Within 2, du multi de Battlefront 2 et Wreckfest
    gunstarred posted the 07/25/2021 at 12:44 PM
    Yakuza 7 et j'ai essayé Ginshin Impact.
    marchand2sable posted the 07/25/2021 at 12:47 PM
    Nier Replicant Run B et C
