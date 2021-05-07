[img][/img]
profile
armando
19
Likes
Likers
armando
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 332
visites since opening : 606968
armando > blog
30 ans déjà !!!!
























    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    jf17, escobar, playstation2008, spontexes, minbox, shinz0
    posted the 07/05/2021 at 06:57 PM by armando
    comments (22)
    shanks posted the 07/05/2021 at 06:58 PM
    Meilleur film d'action ever avec Die Hard 1 (et Predator).
    armando posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:00 PM
    shanks Pas mieux
    jf17 posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:03 PM
    shanks
    gamerdome posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:05 PM
    Et Aliens !
    hanackil posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:05 PM
    shanks aliens aussi
    escobar posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:06 PM
    Un chef-d'œuvre
    armando posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:06 PM
    J'ajouterais aussi à cette liste The Crow avec Brandon Lee
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:06 PM
    shanks armando pour moi;, le meilleur film d'action "ever" c'est "A toute épreuve" de John Woo, par contre Die hard et Terminator 2 sont parmi les meilleurs films d'action.
    bigb0ss posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:07 PM
    Toute mon enfance
    playstation2008 posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:17 PM
    UN putin de chef-d'oeuvre !!! CULTE DE CHEZ CULTE
    armando posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:17 PM
    nicolasgourry Pas vu "A toute épreuve" je prends note
    bennj posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:17 PM
    Et il a tellement pas pris une ride... Je le regarde encore assez souvent et à chaque fois je vois un détail que j'avais pas observé avant
    armando posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:19 PM
    bennj Dans la scéne du bar quand il lui crache la fumée dessus, ya un joli message qui apparait lol
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:23 PM
    armando par contre il existe un autre film qui a le même titre qui est sortie en 2014, il a rien à voir avec le film de John Woo (qui sortie en 1992).
    whiteweedow25 posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:25 PM
    Effectivement, meilleur film d'action quand même avec Aliens et Volte Face
    armando posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:26 PM
    nicolasgourry Ok merci pour l'info !!
    obi69 posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:26 PM
    shanks mais tellement.
    antpenultiem posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:33 PM
    Le film qui m'a fait comprendre que je serais accro au cinéma. Ma première claque en salle, et sur le podium de mes films préférés
    tab posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:35 PM
    Culte
    negan posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:43 PM
    shanks Rocky et Rambo rigole.
    shinz0 posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:46 PM
    L'une des meilleures suites du cinéma avec Aliens, Le Parrain 2, L'Empire contre attaque et Les Bronzés font du Ski
    zevoodoo posted the 07/05/2021 at 07:50 PM
    armando Homme de goût
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo