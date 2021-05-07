accueil
articles :
332
visites since opening :
606968
armando
> blog
30 ans déjà !!!!
posted the 07/05/2021 at 06:57 PM by
armando
shanks
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 06:58 PM
Meilleur film d'action ever avec Die Hard 1 (et Predator).
armando
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:00 PM
shanks
Pas mieux
jf17
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:03 PM
shanks
gamerdome
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:05 PM
Et Aliens !
hanackil
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:05 PM
shanks
aliens aussi
escobar
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:06 PM
Un chef-d'œuvre
armando
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:06 PM
J'ajouterais aussi à cette liste The Crow avec Brandon Lee
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:06 PM
shanks
armando
pour moi;, le meilleur film d'action "ever" c'est "A toute épreuve" de John Woo, par contre Die hard et Terminator 2 sont parmi les meilleurs films d'action.
bigb0ss
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:07 PM
Toute mon enfance
playstation2008
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:17 PM
UN putin de chef-d'oeuvre !!! CULTE DE CHEZ CULTE
armando
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:17 PM
nicolasgourry
Pas vu "A toute épreuve" je prends note
bennj
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:17 PM
Et il a tellement pas pris une ride... Je le regarde encore assez souvent et à chaque fois je vois un détail que j'avais pas observé avant
armando
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:19 PM
bennj
Dans la scéne du bar quand il lui crache la fumée dessus, ya un joli message qui apparait lol
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:23 PM
armando
par contre il existe un autre film qui a le même titre qui est sortie en 2014, il a rien à voir avec le film de John Woo (qui sortie en 1992).
whiteweedow25
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:25 PM
Effectivement, meilleur film d'action quand même avec Aliens et Volte Face
armando
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:26 PM
nicolasgourry
Ok merci pour l'info !!
obi69
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:26 PM
shanks
mais tellement.
antpenultiem
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:33 PM
Le film qui m'a fait comprendre que je serais accro au cinéma. Ma première claque en salle, et sur le podium de mes films préférés
tab
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:35 PM
Culte
negan
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:43 PM
shanks
Rocky et Rambo rigole.
shinz0
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:46 PM
L'une des meilleures suites du cinéma avec Aliens, Le Parrain 2, L'Empire contre attaque et Les Bronzés font du Ski
zevoodoo
posted
the 07/05/2021 at 07:50 PM
armando
Homme de goût
