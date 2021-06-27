accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
45
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ravyxxs
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
shindo
,
marchand2sable
,
miokyun
,
killia
,
wadewilson
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
gat
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
biboys
,
coolflex
,
kenpokan
,
awamy02
,
kali
,
osiris
,
escobar
,
zakovu
,
l3andr3
,
minx
,
jozen15
,
torotoro59
,
mugimando
,
spawnini
,
flom
,
doupssy
,
svr
,
kamina
,
axl77
,
negan
,
yuri
,
zestarlight
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
walterwhite
,
opthomas
,
omegarugal
,
smokeboom
,
kira93
,
korou
,
populus
,
armando
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
332
visites since opening :
543510
kevisiano
> blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Faites vos jeux
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 06/27/2021 at 12:27 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
12
)
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 12:35 PM
Bayonetta (Switch)
Secret of Mana (SNES)
Mario Kart 8 DX (Switch)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)
L'atelier du jeu vidéo (démo) (Switch)
Monster Hunter Stories 2 : Wings of Ruin (démo) (Switch)
kuramayohko
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 12:36 PM
Disgaea 6 (Switch)
FF VII Intergrade (PS5)
Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5)
iglooo
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 12:37 PM
-
Ender Lilies
-
Griftlands
(moyen àma)
-
Hadès
suite au forcing d'
alf
(qui est magnifique mais c'est un classique ça vu le dev').
zekk
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 12:43 PM
Hitman 3 et un tout petit peu de Caligula effect
tylercross
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 12:47 PM
Sackboy a big aventure PS5 : quelle bonne surprise que ce soit tout seul ou à plusieurs.
Star wars jedi fallen order PS5.
jiren95
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 12:54 PM
Darius cozmic révélation sur switch. Le gros kiff de re poncer g darius. Ça reste un shoot em up magnifique pour 2021.bref je retourne à la pêche au gros.
bliss02
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 12:57 PM
Je découvre le Game Pass
Mario Golf Super Rush qui est moyen
eldrick
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 01:00 PM
-Ender Lilies
-The darkside detective : a fumble in the dark
-Disco Elysium Final Cut
terminagore
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 01:04 PM
Mario 3D world essentiellement.
wazaaabi
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 01:13 PM
Judgment sur ps5
randyofmana
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 01:34 PM
DQXI S depuis des mois.
FFTactics, j'avance doucement mais sûrement (c'est-à-dire, en recommençant 3 fois chaque mission
)
J'essaie de terminer Sonic Colors aussi, et j'ai décidé de redonner sa chance à Sonic Lost World, cette fois sur PC. On verra bien.
Je vais probablement tâter un peu Evolution Worlds ce soir
ioop
posted
the 06/27/2021 at 01:34 PM
les JO de Tokyo
rien à faire pendant 2mois ... ça va être long
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Secret of Mana (SNES)
Mario Kart 8 DX (Switch)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)
L'atelier du jeu vidéo (démo) (Switch)
Monster Hunter Stories 2 : Wings of Ruin (démo) (Switch)
FF VII Intergrade (PS5)
Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5)
- Griftlands (moyen àma)
- Hadès suite au forcing d'alf (qui est magnifique mais c'est un classique ça vu le dev').
Star wars jedi fallen order PS5.
Mario Golf Super Rush qui est moyen
-The darkside detective : a fumble in the dark
-Disco Elysium Final Cut
FFTactics, j'avance doucement mais sûrement (c'est-à-dire, en recommençant 3 fois chaque mission )
J'essaie de terminer Sonic Colors aussi, et j'ai décidé de redonner sa chance à Sonic Lost World, cette fois sur PC. On verra bien.
Je vais probablement tâter un peu Evolution Worlds ce soir
rien à faire pendant 2mois ... ça va être long