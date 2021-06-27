profile
kevisiano
45
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 332
visites since opening : 543510
kevisiano > blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Faites vos jeux
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 06/27/2021 at 12:27 PM by kevisiano
    comments (12)
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/27/2021 at 12:35 PM
    Bayonetta (Switch)
    Secret of Mana (SNES)
    Mario Kart 8 DX (Switch)
    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)
    L'atelier du jeu vidéo (démo) (Switch)
    Monster Hunter Stories 2 : Wings of Ruin (démo) (Switch)
    kuramayohko posted the 06/27/2021 at 12:36 PM
    Disgaea 6 (Switch)
    FF VII Intergrade (PS5)
    Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5)
    iglooo posted the 06/27/2021 at 12:37 PM
    - Ender Lilies
    - Griftlands (moyen àma)
    - Hadès suite au forcing d'alf (qui est magnifique mais c'est un classique ça vu le dev').
    zekk posted the 06/27/2021 at 12:43 PM
    Hitman 3 et un tout petit peu de Caligula effect
    tylercross posted the 06/27/2021 at 12:47 PM
    Sackboy a big aventure PS5 : quelle bonne surprise que ce soit tout seul ou à plusieurs.
    Star wars jedi fallen order PS5.
    jiren95 posted the 06/27/2021 at 12:54 PM
    Darius cozmic révélation sur switch. Le gros kiff de re poncer g darius. Ça reste un shoot em up magnifique pour 2021.bref je retourne à la pêche au gros.
    bliss02 posted the 06/27/2021 at 12:57 PM
    Je découvre le Game Pass
    Mario Golf Super Rush qui est moyen
    eldrick posted the 06/27/2021 at 01:00 PM
    -Ender Lilies
    -The darkside detective : a fumble in the dark
    -Disco Elysium Final Cut
    terminagore posted the 06/27/2021 at 01:04 PM
    Mario 3D world essentiellement.
    wazaaabi posted the 06/27/2021 at 01:13 PM
    Judgment sur ps5
    randyofmana posted the 06/27/2021 at 01:34 PM
    DQXI S depuis des mois.
    FFTactics, j'avance doucement mais sûrement (c'est-à-dire, en recommençant 3 fois chaque mission )
    J'essaie de terminer Sonic Colors aussi, et j'ai décidé de redonner sa chance à Sonic Lost World, cette fois sur PC. On verra bien.
    Je vais probablement tâter un peu Evolution Worlds ce soir
    ioop posted the 06/27/2021 at 01:34 PM
    les JO de Tokyo

    rien à faire pendant 2mois ... ça va être long
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo