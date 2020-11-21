Un peuple prêt à sacrifier un peu de liberté pour un peu de sécurité ne mérite ni l'une ni l'autre, et finit par perdre les deux » . Benjamin Franklin
Le mauvais souvenir du 21/11/20 est revenu...



Mais tout va bien apparemment..

    plistter, opthomas, serialgamer7, mugimando, burningcrimson, iglooo, icebergbrulant, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:40 PM by docbrown
    comments (19)
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:41 PM
    Mauvais souvenir du 21/11 ?
    docbrown posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:44 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr la dernière fois que Gamekyo à disparu dans le continium.....à moins que c'est mon travail sur la Timeline 142.35/x58.3687/y47/z58.247² qui a du causé ça....iglooo
    axlenz posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:44 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr tu n'étais pas là le 21/11 ??? OOOOhhhh disgrâce!!! Infamie!!!! Quel jour dramatique ce 21/11
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:50 PM
    Docbrown Dac. Axlenz Euh ben si j'devais être là vu que j'viens tous les jours par ici... ^^ Peut-être que j'étais tombé dans le coma tellement triste de la nouvelle ce jour là...
    docbrown posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:51 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr
    opthomas posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:52 PM
    21/11 de quel année ?
    mugimando posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:57 PM
    Le 21/11 is back
    goldmen33 posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:59 PM
    Alors shanks t'en as chié?!
    docbrown posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:00 PM
    opthomas MDR....c'est vrai que ça commence à faire...

    UP: 2020 pardi
    opthomas posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:07 PM
    docbrown Bah j'étais là en 2020 j'ai rien vu de tel comme de cette nuit à ce soir.
    playstation2008 posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:12 PM
    opthomas Ca va devenir de plus en plus long... petit à petit on nous l'enlève. C'est du sevrage progressif !!! LES SALAUDS !! JE LE REMARQUE !! vous ne me l'enlèverez pas ! VOUS NE ME L'ENLEVEREZ PAS !!!!!!!!!!
    opthomas posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:18 PM
    playstation2008
    docbrown posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:29 PM
    opthomas C'est sur....et dire que l'e3 n'a pas commencé...
    opthomas posted the 06/06/2021 at 05:11 PM
    docbrown yep
    piratees posted the 06/06/2021 at 06:00 PM
    oui je crois que c'est wedmedia qui veut bloqué le site.
    on leur fait trop de concurrence
    kikoo31 posted the 06/06/2021 at 08:11 PM
    Cleptomaniak Il y a ton collegue l auteur de ce bl_og qui debloque
    playstation2008 posted the 06/06/2021 at 08:13 PM
    docbrown ah bah il a commencé ici même, sur Gamekyo ! Nous on commence en avance en faisant des événements non leakés et imprévus !
    stampead posted the 06/06/2021 at 08:26 PM
    piratees je pensais être le seul a y avoir pensé
    docbrown posted the 06/07/2021 at 10:51 AM
    playstation2008
