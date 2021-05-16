accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
45
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ravyxxs
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
shindo
,
marchand2sable
,
miokyun
,
killia
,
wadewilson
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
gat
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
biboys
,
coolflex
,
kenpokan
,
awamy02
,
kali
,
osiris
,
escobar
,
zakovu
,
l3andr3
,
minx
,
jozen15
,
torotoro59
,
mugimando
,
spawnini
,
flom
,
doupssy
,
svr
,
kamina
,
axl77
,
negan
,
yuri
,
zestarlight
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
walterwhite
,
opthomas
,
omegarugal
,
smokeboom
,
kira93
,
korou
,
populus
,
armando
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
326
visites since opening :
536205
kevisiano
> blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
On va tester Pumpkin Jack je crois bien
Et vous ?
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 05/16/2021 at 12:26 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
17
)
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 12:27 PM
Hades [Switch]
Aladdin [Switch]
The Lion's Song [PC]
Sword of Mana [GBA]
Mario Kart 8 DX [Switch]
Captain Toad : Treasure Tracker [Switch]
hanackil
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 12:39 PM
Returnal(ps)
Wreckfest (ps)
Jurassic world (ps)
smashfan
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 12:40 PM
Spider Man ps4
Battlefield V
arrrghl
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 12:42 PM
Xeno crisis sur switch en multi et toujours en multi Super sidekicks 2 sur AES
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 12:45 PM
God Of War -sur PS4- (J'ai fini le jeu).
walterwhite
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 12:46 PM
Resident Evil 8 fini en hardcore.
Excellent
gunstarred
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 12:48 PM
Trials of Mana Remake.
ioop
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 12:50 PM
little nightmares 2 terminé et j'ai commencé resident evil et it takes two avec un pote et je vais bientôt commencer Oddworld: Soulstorm en attendant Ratchet le mois prochain ^^
populus
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 12:51 PM
Far Cry Primal qui est pas trop mal
kambei312
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 12:57 PM
Une semaine consacrée à la PS4 :
Nier Automata (fini)
Life is Strange Before The Storm (fini)
God of War (en cours)
fan2jeux
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 01:01 PM
Encore rien cette semaine
eldren
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 01:06 PM
Toujours sur Cyberpunk
kirk
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 01:15 PM
Que du NieR. Entrain de farm les matériaux. Après faudra que je fasse pousser cette fleur de merde
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 02:09 PM
kirk
innelan
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 02:39 PM
Gris jn jeu magnifique. Bravely default un peu histoire de pas perdre le fil et judgment sur ps5, le jeu démarre lentement mais est très bon.
tylercross
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 02:42 PM
Nier automata fini (fins A a E) ... j'ai du m'accrocher pour le finir et c'était la 3ème tentative sur le jeu... ce jeu a beaucoup trop de défauts pour moi.
Sinon cette semaine on essaye le platine de returnal (plus que 3 zones à finir à 100%) et on va lancer Hollow Knight.
mrvince
posted
the 05/16/2021 at 02:45 PM
Returnal. Fini. Le meilleur jeu auquel j'ai joué cette année pour le moment. Un gros kiff.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Aladdin [Switch]
The Lion's Song [PC]
Sword of Mana [GBA]
Mario Kart 8 DX [Switch]
Captain Toad : Treasure Tracker [Switch]
Wreckfest (ps)
Jurassic world (ps)
Battlefield V
Excellent
Nier Automata (fini)
Life is Strange Before The Storm (fini)
God of War (en cours)
Sinon cette semaine on essaye le platine de returnal (plus que 3 zones à finir à 100%) et on va lancer Hollow Knight.