profile
kevisiano
45
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 326
visites since opening : 536205
kevisiano > blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
On va tester Pumpkin Jack je crois bien

Et vous ?
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 05/16/2021 at 12:26 PM by kevisiano
    comments (17)
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 05/16/2021 at 12:27 PM
    Hades [Switch]
    Aladdin [Switch]
    The Lion's Song [PC]
    Sword of Mana [GBA]
    Mario Kart 8 DX [Switch]
    Captain Toad : Treasure Tracker [Switch]
    hanackil posted the 05/16/2021 at 12:39 PM
    Returnal(ps)
    Wreckfest (ps)
    Jurassic world (ps)
    smashfan posted the 05/16/2021 at 12:40 PM
    Spider Man ps4
    Battlefield V
    arrrghl posted the 05/16/2021 at 12:42 PM
    Xeno crisis sur switch en multi et toujours en multi Super sidekicks 2 sur AES
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/16/2021 at 12:45 PM
    God Of War -sur PS4- (J'ai fini le jeu).
    walterwhite posted the 05/16/2021 at 12:46 PM
    Resident Evil 8 fini en hardcore.

    Excellent
    gunstarred posted the 05/16/2021 at 12:48 PM
    Trials of Mana Remake.
    ioop posted the 05/16/2021 at 12:50 PM
    little nightmares 2 terminé et j'ai commencé resident evil et it takes two avec un pote et je vais bientôt commencer Oddworld: Soulstorm en attendant Ratchet le mois prochain ^^
    populus posted the 05/16/2021 at 12:51 PM
    Far Cry Primal qui est pas trop mal
    kambei312 posted the 05/16/2021 at 12:57 PM
    Une semaine consacrée à la PS4 :
    Nier Automata (fini)
    Life is Strange Before The Storm (fini)
    God of War (en cours)
    fan2jeux posted the 05/16/2021 at 01:01 PM
    Encore rien cette semaine
    eldren posted the 05/16/2021 at 01:06 PM
    Toujours sur Cyberpunk
    kirk posted the 05/16/2021 at 01:15 PM
    Que du NieR. Entrain de farm les matériaux. Après faudra que je fasse pousser cette fleur de merde
    marcelpatulacci posted the 05/16/2021 at 02:09 PM
    kirk
    innelan posted the 05/16/2021 at 02:39 PM
    Gris jn jeu magnifique. Bravely default un peu histoire de pas perdre le fil et judgment sur ps5, le jeu démarre lentement mais est très bon.
    tylercross posted the 05/16/2021 at 02:42 PM
    Nier automata fini (fins A a E) ... j'ai du m'accrocher pour le finir et c'était la 3ème tentative sur le jeu... ce jeu a beaucoup trop de défauts pour moi.
    Sinon cette semaine on essaye le platine de returnal (plus que 3 zones à finir à 100%) et on va lancer Hollow Knight.
    mrvince posted the 05/16/2021 at 02:45 PM
    Returnal. Fini. Le meilleur jeu auquel j'ai joué cette année pour le moment. Un gros kiff.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo