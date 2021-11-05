Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
Lupin Partie 2 - Bande Annonce
Cinéma : 1 , 2 , 3 ... Action
Lupin Partie 2, disponible seulement sur Netflix le 11 juin.


Netflix
    tags : lupin
    posted the 05/11/2021 at 03:07 PM by axlenz
    comments (5)
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 05/11/2021 at 03:08 PM
    ... Je pensais que c'était Lupin III.
    axlenz posted the 05/11/2021 at 03:09 PM
    onsentapedequijesuis On s'en tape de ce que tu pensais
    ed3n posted the 05/11/2021 at 03:10 PM
    onsentapedequijesuis > oui moi aussi, pas cette bouse, mince !
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/11/2021 at 03:42 PM
    onsentapedequijesuis la même, d'ailleurs une série live-action Lupin III je prend
    bladagun posted the 05/11/2021 at 04:14 PM
    Omar ce fout de votre geulle sur la miniature en mode What did you expect.

    J'ai bien aimé la première saison, donc avec plaisir la S2
