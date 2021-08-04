I AM THE DANGER
Resident Evil 8
8
name : Resident Evil 8
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
walterwhite
walterwhite
walterwhite > blog
[Preco] RE8 à prix très très chaud !


Pas de salade à 65, 70€, là c’est carré : FONCEZ !
https://www.carrefour.fr/jeux-consoles/resident-evil-village
    3
    sora78, kisukesan, ostream
    posted the 04/08/2021 at 08:30 PM by walterwhite
    comments (5)
    testament posted the 04/08/2021 at 08:34 PM
    nobleswan posted the 04/08/2021 at 08:37 PM
    Oh merci mec
    ducknsexe posted the 04/08/2021 at 08:38 PM
    La c est de la bombe pour ce prix
    nosphor68 posted the 04/08/2021 at 08:39 PM
    Bon bah faut foncer à ce prix y’a pas d’excuse
    ostream posted the 04/08/2021 at 08:48 PM
    Merci
