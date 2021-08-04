accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
I AM THE DANGER
profile
8
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
asakim
,
eldren
,
shanks
,
esets
,
zestarlight
,
mickurt
,
rkm18
,
kurosama
name :
Resident Evil 8
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
22
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
x1x2
,
opthomas
,
binou87
,
sakonoko
,
fortep
,
minbox
,
leonr4
,
raph64
,
siil
,
spawnini
,
kurosama
,
driver
,
biboys
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
milo42
,
kevisiano
,
minx
,
nostalgia75
,
giusnake
,
negan
,
gat
walterwhite
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
112
visites since opening :
305605
walterwhite
> blog
[Preco] RE8 à prix très très chaud !
Pas de salade à 65, 70€, là c’est carré : FONCEZ !
https://www.carrefour.fr/jeux-consoles/resident-evil-village
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
sora78
,
kisukesan
,
ostream
posted the 04/08/2021 at 08:30 PM by
walterwhite
comments (
5
)
testament
posted
the 04/08/2021 at 08:34 PM
nobleswan
posted
the 04/08/2021 at 08:37 PM
Oh merci mec
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/08/2021 at 08:38 PM
La c est de la bombe pour ce prix
nosphor68
posted
the 04/08/2021 at 08:39 PM
Bon bah faut foncer à ce prix y’a pas d’excuse
ostream
posted
the 04/08/2021 at 08:48 PM
Merci
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo