Un jeu passer inaperçu
Après Project Eve, Black Myth, c'est au tour d'un nouveau jeu qui ne sortira jamais, qui est Project DT :

    posted the 02/13/2021 at 02:02 AM by shincloud
    akiru posted the 02/13/2021 at 02:57 AM
    Non non il y a eu 2 topic de blog juste que comme d'hab c'est un jeu chinois c'est du target render et rien de concret à la fin pour l'instant. M'enfin on verra. Ca a une gueule sympathique en tout cas.

    "Après Project Eve, Black Myth, c'est au tour d'un nouveau jeu qui ne sortira jamais, qui est Project DT :"

    C'est exactement ca
