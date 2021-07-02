profile
Platinum Games
Platinum Games
description : Platinum Games est le nom du nouveau studio fondé par des anciens de Clover : Atsushi Inaba, Hideki Kamiya et Shinji Mikami. Les trois premiers jeux qui en sont sortis sont Mad World (Wii), Bayonetta (PS3/X360) et Infinite Space (NDS), tous édités par Sega.
official website : http://www.platinumgames.co.jp/
masharu
masharu
Une "update" sur Project G.G. (PlatinumGames)
Kamiya: … We really are going to start making way with Project G.G, which we announced last year. We want to start making good progress with that this year. We need to get things in motion with that, which is going to require a lot of time and dedication.

Inaba: I think we would really like to make this something that is more open and visible to our fans and the media. What we have at the moment, we just did a short little teaser and then it’s been a year since then. But that’s not how we always want things to be: we definitely want to have a closer interaction with our fans and so we’re hoping to get to that development style where we can share things as we move along.

Kamiya: Also, since we’re self-publishing, there are no publishers to get mad at me this time, so I’ll be sharing things online, putting up screenshots whenever I like…

Inaba: I’ll get mad at you!

We don’t have that much say over projects that we’re not publishing. And we understand different titles require different approaches, so we respect the publisher’s decisions.

So if there is a difference between what we want to do with Project G.G. versus what we normally do with our other titles, it’s not really a criticism for those publishers: we respect their approaches. But for this title especially, our approach as a company is that we’re hoping to be more open.


Visiblement, PlatinumGames passerait la seconde vitesse sur Project G.G. en 2021, le premier "nouveau jeu" édité directement par le studio, après l'essaie assez concluant pour le studio avec The Wonderful 101 Remastered. Le studio réfléchirait à une nouvelle approche "plus ouverte" pour présenter leur jeu, qui soit différente d'habitude et pourrait directement impliquer les joueurs.
Nintendo Everything - https://nintendoeverything.com/platinumgames-provides-an-update-on-project-g-g-hopes-to-be-more-open-during-development/
    davydems
    posted the 02/07/2021 at 01:28 PM by masharu
    birmou posted the 02/07/2021 at 02:17 PM
    Bah une demo
    e3ologue posted the 02/07/2021 at 03:24 PM
    J'espère vraiment qu'on aura de vraies nouvelles sur tous leur projets en cours cette année.
    raioh posted the 02/07/2021 at 03:39 PM
    Et sinon, ils ont oublié qu'ils taffent aussi sur Babylon's Fall ?
    Le constat actuel du studio est vraiment déplorable.
