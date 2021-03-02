profile
Un nouveau jeu shmup sur Mega Drive
Mega Drive


-> https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/whiteninjastudio/irena-genesis-metal-fury

Une démo est disponible à cette adresse : https://white-ninja.itch.io/irena-genesis-metal-fury

SEGA-Mag - https://www.sega-mag.com/actualite/irena-genesis-metal-fury-un-nouveau-shoot-md-sur-kickstarter-35512
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    greggy, treasurefan, maitresega
    posted the 02/03/2021 at 03:01 PM by gunstarred
    comments (1)
    treasurefan posted the 02/03/2021 at 03:07 PM
    Cool, je l'achèterais en même temps que le portage de Darius sur le même support.
