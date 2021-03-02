accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gunstar
profile
31
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
anakaris
,
asmita
,
armaddon
,
gizmo2142
,
cuthbert
,
greggy
,
eldren
,
trez
,
finalfantasyxv
,
ninjah
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
gunstarred
,
wario
,
escobar
,
docteurdeggman
,
furtifdor
,
diablass59
,
plistter
,
arngrim
,
pxl
,
aiolia081
,
opthomas
,
minx
,
binou87
,
minbox
,
giusnake
,
neckbreaker71
,
karbon
,
esets
,
milo42
,
chiotgamer
name :
Retro Gamekyo MegaDrive
profile
34
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
aiolia081
,
anakaris
,
arrrghl
,
supatony
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
gunotak
,
leblogdeshacka
,
link49
,
momotaros
,
ninjah
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
kurosama
,
nicky
,
escobar
,
kabuki
,
traveller
,
neckbreaker71
,
musicforlife
,
raph64
,
darksly
,
killia
,
niveforever
,
sephiroth07
,
k1fry
,
gunhedtv
,
banananinja
,
alwaysmus2
,
retrogameroom
,
chiotgamer
,
esets
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
cloudo
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
572
visites since opening :
675160
gunstarred
> blog
all
Arcade
Retro
Sonic
SEGA
Dreamcast
Saturn
Mega Drive
Master System
Divers
Nintendo
Nintendo 64
Super NES
NES
Atari
Neo·Geo
Atlus
Interviews
Traduction
Les chiffres
SEGA Heroes
Antiqui'Tech
Very Hard
CultureJV
SEGA AGES
PlayStation
Un nouveau jeu shmup sur Mega Drive
Mega Drive
->
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/whiteninjastudio/irena-genesis-metal-fury
Une démo est disponible à cette adresse :
https://white-ninja.itch.io/irena-genesis-metal-fury
SEGA-Mag
-
https://www.sega-mag.com/actualite/irena-genesis-metal-fury-un-nouveau-shoot-md-sur-kickstarter-35512
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
greggy
,
treasurefan
,
maitresega
posted the 02/03/2021 at 03:01 PM by
gunstarred
comments (
1
)
treasurefan
posted
the 02/03/2021 at 03:07 PM
Cool, je l'achèterais en même temps que le portage de Darius sur le même support.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo