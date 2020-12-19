profile
articles : 396
visites since opening : 735948
Screenshots Ghost of Tsushima ストーリートレーラー
Divers
Enjoy















    torotoro59, minbox, sora78, madd
    posted the 12/19/2020 at 11:21 PM by lightning
    comments (7)
    xenofamicom posted the 12/19/2020 at 11:25 PM
    Le vrai GOTY 2020
    neptonic posted the 12/19/2020 at 11:27 PM
    torotoro59 posted the 12/19/2020 at 11:31 PM
    Ça manque de godemichets
    Magnifiques images
    famimax posted the 12/19/2020 at 11:33 PM
    https://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/d4a407bcbf48cae54c9030a62a62fd7c20200724011130.jpg
    minbox posted the 12/19/2020 at 11:43 PM
    Bordel j'ai envie de m'y replonger sur PS5 alors que je l'ai platiné sur PS4
    saintsaga posted the 12/19/2020 at 11:56 PM
    Un chef d'oeuvre. Parfait pour les amoureux du Japon.
    madd posted the 12/20/2020 at 01:07 AM
    Lightning Je le découvre sur PS5 en ce moment et j'ai fait de sacrées captures. Tu utilises quel site pour héberger les images stp?
    J'aimerai bien les poster ici.
    Sinon, il y a deux de tes photos que je trouve trop belles, je suis jaloux.
