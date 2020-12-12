profile
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
45
Likers
name : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 04/28/2017
Tournoi Mario Kart 8 entre membres de Gamekyo, qui est chaud ?


Yo, tout est dans le titre ! Qui serais opé pour en faire un ce WE, genre cet aprem par ex ou demain aprem ?

On s'organise en commentaires ? Mon code ami Switch si besoin : SW-3585-1036-2132 !
    posted the 12/12/2020 at 11:37 AM by kevinmccallisterrr
    comments (7)
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 12/12/2020 at 11:40 AM
    Nicolasgourry Amassous on s'en refait un ? Famimax ?
    flom posted the 12/12/2020 at 12:00 PM
    Moi je suis chaud pour un tournois Gamekyo sur smash et mk8 mais 0lutot 0endant les vacances d hivers (du 19.12au 13.01
    docteurdeggman posted the 12/12/2020 at 12:22 PM
    Ok ça marche... je suis sur WII U
    axlenz posted the 12/12/2020 at 12:36 PM
    Je suis partant! Je suis descendu de garde ce matin donc je suis plutôt libre aujourd'hui normalement ...
    randyofmana posted the 12/12/2020 at 12:58 PM
    J'aurais pas dit non, mais je serais trop occupé ce week-end... ^^'

    Mais du coup, me vient une question à l'esprit, moi qui ne joue quasiment qu'en solo : quand on joue avec ses amis (donc pas des gens random) en ligne sur Switch, j'imagine qu'il faut quand même être abonné au NSO ?
    sussudio posted the 12/12/2020 at 01:14 PM
    docteurdeggman Le online fonctionne encore sur Wii U ?
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 12/12/2020 at 02:12 PM
    Flom Yes bah on en recausera durant les vacs alors ! Docteurdeggman C'est possible de jouer en ligne entre joueurs Switch & Wii U ? Randyofmana Ouais dans tous les cas il faut être abonné NSO. Bon WE alors ! Axlenz Voyons ça en MP !
