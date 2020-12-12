accueil
kevinmccallisterrr
> blog
Tournoi Mario Kart 8 entre membres de Gamekyo, qui est chaud ?
Yo, tout est dans le titre ! Qui serais opé pour en faire un ce WE, genre cet aprem par ex ou demain aprem ?
On s'organise en commentaires ? Mon code ami Switch si besoin : SW-3585-1036-2132 !
posted the 12/12/2020 at 11:37 AM by
kevinmccallisterrr
comments (7)
7
)
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 11:40 AM
Nicolasgourry
Amassous
on s'en refait un ?
Famimax
?
flom
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 12:00 PM
Moi je suis chaud pour un tournois Gamekyo sur smash et mk8 mais 0lutot 0endant les vacances d hivers (du 19.12au 13.01
docteurdeggman
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 12:22 PM
Ok ça marche... je suis sur WII U
axlenz
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 12:36 PM
Je suis partant! Je suis descendu de garde ce matin donc je suis plutôt libre aujourd'hui normalement ...
randyofmana
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 12:58 PM
J'aurais pas dit non, mais je serais trop occupé ce week-end... ^^'
Mais du coup, me vient une question à l'esprit, moi qui ne joue quasiment qu'en solo : quand on joue avec ses amis (donc pas des gens random) en ligne sur Switch, j'imagine qu'il faut quand même être abonné au NSO ?
sussudio
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 01:14 PM
docteurdeggman
Le online fonctionne encore sur Wii U ?
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 02:12 PM
Flom
Yes bah on en recausera durant les vacs alors !
Docteurdeggman
C'est possible de jouer en ligne entre joueurs Switch & Wii U ?
Randyofmana
Ouais dans tous les cas il faut être abonné NSO. Bon WE alors !
Axlenz
Voyons ça en MP !
citer un membre
