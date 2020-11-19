profile
populus
36
Likes
Likers
populus
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 514
visites since opening : 885567
populus > blog
Le nouveau IO Interactive (Hitman) se dévoile et c'est...
Un nouveau jeu James Bond ! Nom de code "Project 007"

Le teaser : http://youtu.be/slAhuh21ii8

Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.

IO Interactive is currently recruiting elite talent from around the world to join the team that will build out this exciting and unique gaming title.
www.gematsu.com - https://www.gematsu.com/2020/11/io-interactive-announces-project-007
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    zoske, axlenz
    posted the 11/19/2020 at 02:12 PM by populus
    comments (11)
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/19/2020 at 02:14 PM
    IO reste donc dans sa zone de confort en restant dans le domaine des "Agents Secrets"
    altendorf posted the 11/19/2020 at 02:16 PM
    OH !
    ravyxxs posted the 11/19/2020 at 02:16 PM
    MY MY MY ça pourrait être vraiment bon !! Bon ça sera du jeu à la troisième personne,perso je signe. Ils ont le talent pour crée ce genre de jeu.
    populus posted the 11/19/2020 at 02:17 PM
    Merde pourquoi la vidéo s'affiche pas ?

    icebergbrulant Ouais mais bon, ça fait plaisir de revoir Bond
    shinz0 posted the 11/19/2020 at 02:17 PM
    J'espère un hommage à Sean Connery
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/19/2020 at 02:18 PM
    populus C'est sûr
    Vivement le trailer en tout cas
    zoske posted the 11/19/2020 at 02:18 PM
    Sympa!!
    giru posted the 11/19/2020 at 02:20 PM
    En quoi c'est une fuite? C'est une annonce officielle.
    populus posted the 11/19/2020 at 02:22 PM
    giru ah OK je pensais que l'annonce était pour 18 heures c'est pour ça
    axlenz posted the 11/19/2020 at 02:26 PM
    OMG! 007 ? Je ne vois personne qu'eux faire ça! J'ai hâte
    wickette posted the 11/19/2020 at 02:31 PM
    C'est cool ça .

    hâte d'en savoir plus
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre