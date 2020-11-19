Un nouveau jeu James Bond ! Nom de code "Project 007"



Le teaser : http://youtu.be/slAhuh21ii8



Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.



IO Interactive is currently recruiting elite talent from around the world to join the team that will build out this exciting and unique gaming title.