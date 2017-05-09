description : Vous voulez tout savoir sur la franchise Gears of War ? aucun problème Gears Of War France est la pour vous tenir au courant de l’actualité . Un groupe ( loin d’être parfait ) mais alimenté par un fan de la 1ère heure . N'hésitez pas à me rejoindre, commentez, abonnez-vous.
Sinon Teasing: https://twitter.com/GearsViking/status/1125782659278393344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1125782659278393344&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231125782659278393344