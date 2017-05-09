group information
Gears Of War France
description : Vous voulez tout savoir sur la franchise Gears of War ? aucun problème Gears Of War France est la pour vous tenir au courant de l’actualité . Un groupe ( loin d’être parfait ) mais alimenté par un fan de la 1ère heure . N'hésitez pas à me rejoindre, commentez, abonnez-vous.
tags : xbox xbox 360 sang xbox live succès e3 sniper locuste boomer marcus fénix dom horde damon baird maria brumak kantus myrrah rod ferguson carmine gnasher augustus cole raam skorge boomshot gears of war 4 seriously del jd fenix the coalition swarm vermak rebut kait larve head shot gears of war 5
[POP ] 9 nouvelles figurines POP !
Figurine Pop



Gears of war revient dans l'actualité, mais du côté des figurines POP avec pas moins de 9 POP's , voici le listing :

Kait Diaz





Skorge ( exclu Gamestop )







Myrrah , Boomer et Marcus









Skorge, Myrrah , Marcus et Anya

( GameStop, EB Games,
Sportscard Australia, various locations in EMEA, and at E3!)







A demain pour le Quoi de neuf cette semaine ?






    posted the 05/08/2019 at 05:23 PM by negan
    nobleswan posted the 05/08/2019 at 05:25 PM
    Bordel ça sent le retour de Skorge dans Gears 5
    negan posted the 05/08/2019 at 05:27 PM
    nobleswan Je pense plus a RAAM
    nobleswan posted the 05/08/2019 at 06:05 PM
    De ce que j'ai compris on va revoir des environnement sur 2. Donc possible qu'on croise Skorge version Swarm

    Sinon Teasing: https://twitter.com/GearsViking/status/1125782659278393344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1125782659278393344&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231125782659278393344
    negan posted the 05/08/2019 at 06:06 PM
    nobleswan For The queen
