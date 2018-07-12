profile
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
50
Likers
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date : 12/07/2018
profile
masharu
17
Likes
Likers
masharu
masharu > blog
DYKG - Rumeurs/Hoax/Leaks et théories sur Smash Bros Ultimate


Pelle-mêle : On a les leaks d'avant la sortie du jeu, les surinterprétations des fans notamment l'histoire des 2 chaises, les divers hoax dont le "Grinch Leak" et les diverses théories dont la "Box Theory".
Did You Know Gaming? (anglais) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f22jg0jATOs
    tags : nintendo ultimate sora super smash bros switch bandai-namco
    posted the 09/30/2020 at 05:51 PM by masharu
    comments (2)
    chiotgamer posted the 09/30/2020 at 06:02 PM
    Geno demain tu ne peux pas fuir ton destin Masharu !
    ducknsexe posted the 09/30/2020 at 06:14 PM
    Daffy Duck
