Trailer japonais de Ghost of Tsushima avec sa superbe OST
    posted the 07/10/2020 at 07:14 PM by jenicris
    jenicris posted the 07/10/2020 at 07:24 PM
    tolgafury bug, reposte ton com.
    xenofamicom posted the 07/10/2020 at 07:34 PM
    Trailer, il déchire...

    C'est vraiment beau, il y a de quoi faire des superbes wallpapers.
    malcomz posted the 07/10/2020 at 07:39 PM
    Quelle classe !!!
    lightning posted the 07/10/2020 at 07:42 PM
    barberousse posted the 07/10/2020 at 07:45 PM
    J’aime bien la VF aussi.
    kaiserstark posted the 07/10/2020 at 07:52 PM
    Ça fait plaisir de revoir Shigeru Umebayashi sur ce genre de gros projets.
    tolgafury posted the 07/10/2020 at 08:00 PM
    jenicris Pas de problème l’ami.

    https://youtu.be/uoqWH32i1wg
    minbox posted the 07/10/2020 at 08:01 PM
    Ça va être fou. Je vais y jouer à la Tenchu
    dalbog posted the 07/10/2020 at 08:28 PM
    Beau traîler , très belle musique.
    Mais je sens le jeu sympa mais pas fou.
    trodark posted the 07/10/2020 at 08:34 PM
    Assassin's Creed Japan

    J'espère que ça sera autrement plus intéressant.
    mikazaki posted the 07/10/2020 at 08:39 PM
    Putain ce jeux je trouve qu'il poutre tout !! Je compte les jours !!
    l3andr3 posted the 07/10/2020 at 08:50 PM
    Je vais attendre les retours avant de le préco car sa présentation m'avait refroidi
    marcus62 posted the 07/10/2020 at 08:56 PM
    Comme l3andr3 je vais attendre les tests avant de le prendre ou non

    L'ambiance, la musique, la direction artistique sont sublimes mais à voir pour le reste !
    l3andr3 posted the 07/10/2020 at 08:57 PM
    marcus62 les tests sortent lundi si je me trompe
    obi69 posted the 07/10/2020 at 08:59 PM
    Enorme! Dommage par contre que la lip sync semble être calée sur la VA.
