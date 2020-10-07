accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
66
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
traveller
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
supasaiyajin
,
kurosama
,
mugimeddy
,
terranova
,
opthomas
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
alwayswin2
,
walterwhite
,
link80
,
davonizuka
,
biboys
,
windrunner
,
altendorf
,
kenpokan
,
jisngo
,
tom870
,
gantzeur
,
colibrie
,
enzo87
,
tuni
,
korou
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1103
visites since opening :
1977739
jenicris
> blog
Trailer japonais de Ghost of Tsushima avec sa superbe OST
tags :
11
Likes
Who likes this ?
tolgafury
,
draer
,
megadeth
,
spartan1985
,
davydems
,
plistter
,
minbox
,
spawnini
,
impact974
,
leonr4
,
mikazaki
posted the 07/10/2020 at 07:14 PM by
jenicris
comments (
15
)
jenicris
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 07:24 PM
tolgafury
bug, reposte ton com.
xenofamicom
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 07:34 PM
Trailer, il déchire...
C'est vraiment beau, il y a de quoi faire des superbes wallpapers.
malcomz
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 07:39 PM
Quelle classe !!!
lightning
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 07:42 PM
barberousse
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 07:45 PM
J’aime bien la VF aussi.
kaiserstark
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 07:52 PM
Ça fait plaisir de revoir Shigeru Umebayashi sur ce genre de gros projets.
tolgafury
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 08:00 PM
jenicris
Pas de problème l’ami.
https://youtu.be/uoqWH32i1wg
minbox
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 08:01 PM
Ça va être fou. Je vais y jouer à la Tenchu
dalbog
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 08:28 PM
Beau traîler , très belle musique.
Mais je sens le jeu sympa mais pas fou.
trodark
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 08:34 PM
Assassin's Creed Japan
J'espère que ça sera autrement plus intéressant.
mikazaki
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 08:39 PM
Putain ce jeux
je trouve qu'il poutre tout !! Je compte les jours !!
l3andr3
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 08:50 PM
Je vais attendre les retours avant de le préco car sa présentation m'avait refroidi
marcus62
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 08:56 PM
Comme
l3andr3
je vais attendre les tests avant de le prendre ou non
L'ambiance, la musique, la direction artistique sont sublimes
mais à voir pour le reste !
l3andr3
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 08:57 PM
marcus62
les tests sortent lundi si je me trompe
obi69
posted
the 07/10/2020 at 08:59 PM
Enorme! Dommage par contre que la lip sync semble être calée sur la VA.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
C'est vraiment beau, il y a de quoi faire des superbes wallpapers.
https://youtu.be/uoqWH32i1wg
Mais je sens le jeu sympa mais pas fou.
J'espère que ça sera autrement plus intéressant.
L'ambiance, la musique, la direction artistique sont sublimes mais à voir pour le reste !