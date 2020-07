une théorie d'un youtuber viens de tomber et on serait peut être sur une bonne fin:



Crazy thing is....I truly believe Ellie did have a happy ending, we just missed the clues... another YouTuber commented on the letter you find at the farm when you are with Dina and the baby. It's from the baby's father's mom saying they will always have a place in Jackson if they choose to come back home. Also if you notice.....when Ellie leaves to fight Abby at the end....she's not wearing the bracelet Dina gave her....but when she returns...the camera zooms in on her hand ...we were focused on the fingers missing but looked completey passed the fact that now she is wearing the bracelet, possibly meaning she has already been to Jackson...and is living with Dina......she just went back to the farm for the guitar....but decided to leave it. That represents her finally being able to accept Joel's death and end the cycle of revenge.





Here's some more things to back this claim......



1. When she comes back to the farm...she's not hurt or not wearing any of her weapons.



2. She doesn't seem surprised that everyone is gone when she enters the house. She doesn't call out Dina's name or anything.





I think people were so caught up in "Revenge" that they missed all of these details.



en gros de par le bracelet qu'elle avait enlevé pour sa dernière vengeance qui réapparait sur son poignet dans la scène finale voudrait dire qu'elle est retourné à jackson se remettre avec dina et qu'elle retourne dans la ferme peut être pour prendre des affaires laissés là (comme la guitare) pour au final faire ses adieux à joel.



une fin comme une autre de possible puisque neil druckmann semble dire dans un podcast que tant qu'il ne feront pas un "part 3" toute interprétation est valable.



druckmann: Whatever we say here ultimately doesn’t matter. Everything you need to understand the story is in the game, and whatever players take from it… their interpretation is right. At least until if we ever make another game and then we can argue about it then.



alors possible ou non?