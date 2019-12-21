profile
Vos jeux les plus attendus pour l'année prochaine ?


Sachant qu'on aura du très lourd avec notamment RE3, TLOU2, Halo Infinite, GOT, FF7 Remake, Ori 2, Nioh 2, Yakuza 7 et j'en passe...

C'est quoi vos plus grosses attentes du coup?
    posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:39 PM by jenicris
    comments (19)
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:43 PM
    Ori
    Doom eternal
    Dying light 2
    Dead island 2
    Last of us
    Ghost of tsushima
    Halo
    Zelda

    Il y en a beaucoup. J'attends gods monster, watch dog etc mais pour l'heure on ne sait pas quand ils vont sortir.
    slyder posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:43 PM
    FF7 R et Ghost of Tsushima, le reste c'est du bonus +++
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:43 PM
    Xenoblade Chronicles Définitive Edition, DBZ Kakarot, Fairy Tales, Digimon Survive.
    revans posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:43 PM
    ORI2, halo infinite et DOOM
    kamikaze1985 posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:44 PM
    Halo Infinite, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima, les Yakuza sur le Game Pass, Age of Empire IV et Grounded
    luxen posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:45 PM
    FF7, RE3 et Guilty Gear Strive kheyou
    zekk posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:46 PM
    FF7R et Yakuza 7
    leonr4 posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:47 PM
    Resident Evil 3 Remake
    Ghost Of Tsushima
    FF7
    Doom Eternal
    Ori 2
    Cyberpunk 2077
    The Last Of US 2
    roxas35 posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:48 PM
    Megaman Z/ZX collection.
    Halo Infinite.
    Yakuza collection remastered.
    Dying Light II.
    Cyperpunk 2077.
    Ori 2.
    Ni-oh 2.
    Doom Eternal.
    Xenoblade Chronicles DE.
    Trials of Mana.
    Flying Simulator.
    AoE IV.
    P5R.
    RE3R.
    midomashakil posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:49 PM
    last of us 2
    resident 3
    ghost of tsushima
    doom
    cyberpunk
    ff7
    amario posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:50 PM
    Xenoblade remake, TLOU2, Zelda BOW2 si il sort en 2020, Cyberpunk, RES3. Bayo3 si elle sort en 2020. DBZ K mais à petit prix.
    plolely posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:50 PM
    Hollow Knight 2, le jeu qui va mettre une claque à tous les AAA l'année prochaine.

    Après j'attends aussi Pillars of Eternity II et Two Point Hospital.
    venomsnake posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:51 PM
    Warriors orochi 4 ultimate
    yakuza collection 4 et 5
    yakuza 7
    ff7 remake
    nioh 2
    grandblue fantasy
    deadly premonition 2
    persona 5 royale
    persona 5 scramble
    xenoblade chronicles remake
    ghost of tsushima
    cyberpunk 2077
    resident evil 3
    one piece pirate warriors 4
    last of us part 2
    barberousse posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:55 PM
    FF7R loin devant, et GoT puis Yakuza 7.
    xslayer750 posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:56 PM
    Last of Us 2 est ma plus grosse attente très clairement. Sinon j'attends Biomutant, Cyberpunk, RE3 Remake et HollowKnight 2 entre autre
    godson posted the 12/21/2019 at 03:03 PM
    L'arlésienne METROID PRIME 4
    Trial of Mana
    Grandblue même si jai plus de ps4 j'espère qu'il sortira sur Steam.
    Le prochain ZELDA.
    L'annonce d'un nouveau MARIO 3D.
    gat posted the 12/21/2019 at 03:03 PM
    FF VII Remake à des années matérias devant les autres.
    sonilka posted the 12/21/2019 at 03:07 PM
    Zelda et Bayonetta 3. Le reste n'est que palabre.
    kidicarus posted the 12/21/2019 at 03:07 PM
    Metroid p4 et le retour Quantum kabuki fighter si il est annoncé
