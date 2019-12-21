accueil
jenicris
> blog
Vos jeux les plus attendus pour l'année prochaine ?
Sachant qu'on aura du très lourd avec notamment RE3, TLOU2, Halo Infinite, GOT, FF7 Remake, Ori 2, Nioh 2, Yakuza 7 et j'en passe...
C'est quoi vos plus grosses attentes du coup?
posted the 12/21/2019 at 02:39 PM by
jenicris
comments (
19
)
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:43 PM
Ori
Doom eternal
Dying light 2
Dead island 2
Last of us
Ghost of tsushima
Halo
Zelda
Il y en a beaucoup. J'attends gods monster, watch dog etc mais pour l'heure on ne sait pas quand ils vont sortir.
slyder
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:43 PM
FF7 R et Ghost of Tsushima, le reste c'est du bonus +++
darkxehanort94
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:43 PM
Xenoblade Chronicles Définitive Edition, DBZ Kakarot, Fairy Tales, Digimon Survive.
revans
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:43 PM
ORI2, halo infinite et DOOM
kamikaze1985
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:44 PM
Halo Infinite, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima, les Yakuza sur le Game Pass, Age of Empire IV et Grounded
luxen
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:45 PM
FF7, RE3 et Guilty Gear Strive kheyou
zekk
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:46 PM
FF7R et Yakuza 7
leonr4
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:47 PM
Resident Evil 3 Remake
Ghost Of Tsushima
FF7
Doom Eternal
Ori 2
Cyberpunk 2077
The Last Of US 2
roxas35
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:48 PM
Megaman Z/ZX collection.
Halo Infinite.
Yakuza collection remastered.
Dying Light II.
Cyperpunk 2077.
Ori 2.
Ni-oh 2.
Doom Eternal.
Xenoblade Chronicles DE.
Trials of Mana.
Flying Simulator.
AoE IV.
P5R.
RE3R.
midomashakil
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:49 PM
last of us 2
resident 3
ghost of tsushima
doom
cyberpunk
ff7
amario
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:50 PM
Xenoblade remake, TLOU2, Zelda BOW2 si il sort en 2020, Cyberpunk, RES3. Bayo3 si elle sort en 2020. DBZ K mais à petit prix.
plolely
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:50 PM
Hollow Knight 2, le jeu qui va mettre une claque à tous les AAA l'année prochaine.
Après j'attends aussi Pillars of Eternity II et Two Point Hospital.
venomsnake
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:51 PM
Warriors orochi 4 ultimate
yakuza collection 4 et 5
yakuza 7
ff7 remake
nioh 2
grandblue fantasy
deadly premonition 2
persona 5 royale
persona 5 scramble
xenoblade chronicles remake
ghost of tsushima
cyberpunk 2077
resident evil 3
one piece pirate warriors 4
last of us part 2
barberousse
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:55 PM
FF7R loin devant, et GoT puis Yakuza 7.
xslayer750
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 02:56 PM
Last of Us 2 est ma plus grosse attente très clairement. Sinon j'attends Biomutant, Cyberpunk, RE3 Remake et HollowKnight 2 entre autre
godson
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 03:03 PM
L'arlésienne METROID PRIME 4
Trial of Mana
Grandblue même si jai plus de ps4 j'espère qu'il sortira sur Steam.
Le prochain ZELDA.
L'annonce d'un nouveau MARIO 3D.
gat
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 03:03 PM
FF VII Remake à des années matérias devant les autres.
sonilka
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 03:07 PM
Zelda et Bayonetta 3. Le reste n'est que palabre.
kidicarus
posted
the 12/21/2019 at 03:07 PM
Metroid p4 et le retour Quantum kabuki fighter si il est annoncé
