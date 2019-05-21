accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Mike760
profile
96
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
supatony
,
stonesjack
,
mickurt
,
aiolia081
,
lafontaine
,
cosmo777
,
shanks
,
svr
,
zabuza
,
minx
,
cyberwolf22
,
comptebannis2
,
odst
,
binou87
,
vaultec
,
kabuki
,
diablass59
,
majorevo
,
lz
,
ashern
,
ritalix
,
lefumier
,
escobar
,
cuthbert
,
spawnini
,
squall04
,
samgob
,
wolfbreath
,
nobleswan
,
lipdeutsch
,
orikalch
,
eldren
,
tizoc
,
tripy73
,
beni
,
ps4forver
,
stardustx
,
link49
,
toucko
,
jamrock
,
blackbox
,
lexiz
,
leblogdeshacka
,
chester
,
gallagher
,
constantine
,
heracles
,
jbdj
,
darkfoxx
,
hado78
,
sid
,
spike1
,
nduvel
,
sphinx
,
kurosama
,
subdue
,
davidhm
,
oenomaus
,
jeuxvideo1
,
kanda
,
naruto780
,
leonr4
,
parisesport
,
saitama75
,
ayao
,
kenpokan
,
neckbreaker71
,
hasselhoff
,
blackjack
,
milo42
,
shambala93
,
jerome2000
,
iiii
,
jeuxvideohc
,
torotoro59
,
dokou
,
inmyphone
,
shiroyashagin
,
barbous
,
daevon
,
kirianu
,
redmi31
,
xxxxxx0
,
lordguyver
,
raph64
,
siil
,
genraltow
,
benji54
,
makotoniijima
,
melkaba
,
espion
,
aym
,
kamina
,
trichejeux
,
salocin
,
sniper3d
name :
Microsoft
official website :
https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
profile
68
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
akd
,
badaboumisback
,
minx
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
eyrtz
,
majorevo
,
heracles
,
giusnake
,
myers
,
aiolia081
,
latimevic
,
snakeorliquid
,
asus
,
nobleswan
,
x1x2
,
ritalix
,
kamikaze1985
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
linkiorra
,
tvirus
,
voxen
,
zabuza
,
roy001
,
noth
,
blackbox
,
souther
,
link49
,
beni
,
z3pi4f
,
mattioo
,
terminator
,
iiii
,
darkfoxx
,
link80
,
ravyxxs
,
iglooo
,
rahxephon1
,
uta
,
ajb
,
tuni
,
seriously
,
leblogdeshacka
,
hyoga57
,
shindo
,
lordguyver
,
strifedcloud
,
kurosama
,
carapuce
,
nekonoctis
,
spawnini
,
vyse
,
neckbreaker71
,
sephiroth07
,
shiroyashagin
,
roxloud
,
jeanouillz
,
raph64
,
crimson7
,
osiris
,
negan
,
torotoro59
,
kamina
,
nostalgia75
,
misterpixel
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1136
visites since opening :
1456366
chester
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Le 21 Mai le jour où la Xbox One a été révélé
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/21/2019 at 12:57 PM by
chester
comments (
10
)
negan
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 01:00 PM
Beaucoup de problème mais elle reste la meilleur console de la generation pour moi .
nobleswan
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 01:03 PM
Il en ont parcouru du chemin depuis. Ce qui saute aux yeux quand tu regarde la vidéo c'est qu'hormis Spencer plus aucuns mec de la team Xbox de 2013 est encore la aujourd'hui.
barberousse
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 01:07 PM
Super boulot
skuldleif
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 01:15 PM
dégueulasse la console grosse et moche ,moins puissante qu'une ps4 ,720p sur bcps de jeux qui etaient en 1080p sur ps4 et 100€ plus cher ,une politique du tout demat et du multimedia confuse bien que rectifié , tu m'etonne que les gens se sont jeté sur la ps4 malgré le peu dexclu et leur qualité.
lexiz
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 01:16 PM
Merci Don Mattrick, tu nous l'a bien glissée
lexiz
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 01:17 PM
Et aussi merci a ton KIKInecte
diablo
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 01:17 PM
negan
pareil enfin maintenant c'est la ONE X très clairement
negan
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 01:19 PM
diablo
J'englobe le tout
shinz0
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 01:22 PM
Imposer Kinect c'était le futur
kuroni
posted
the 05/21/2019 at 01:40 PM
skuldleif
Je bois tes larmes.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo