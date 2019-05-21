Mike760
Le 21 Mai le jour où la Xbox One a été révélé
    posted the 05/21/2019 at 12:57 PM by chester
    comments (10)
    negan posted the 05/21/2019 at 01:00 PM
    Beaucoup de problème mais elle reste la meilleur console de la generation pour moi .
    nobleswan posted the 05/21/2019 at 01:03 PM
    Il en ont parcouru du chemin depuis. Ce qui saute aux yeux quand tu regarde la vidéo c'est qu'hormis Spencer plus aucuns mec de la team Xbox de 2013 est encore la aujourd'hui.
    barberousse posted the 05/21/2019 at 01:07 PM
    Super boulot
    skuldleif posted the 05/21/2019 at 01:15 PM
    dégueulasse la console grosse et moche ,moins puissante qu'une ps4 ,720p sur bcps de jeux qui etaient en 1080p sur ps4 et 100€ plus cher ,une politique du tout demat et du multimedia confuse bien que rectifié , tu m'etonne que les gens se sont jeté sur la ps4 malgré le peu dexclu et leur qualité.
    lexiz posted the 05/21/2019 at 01:16 PM
    Merci Don Mattrick, tu nous l'a bien glissée
    lexiz posted the 05/21/2019 at 01:17 PM
    Et aussi merci a ton KIKInecte
    diablo posted the 05/21/2019 at 01:17 PM
    negan pareil enfin maintenant c'est la ONE X très clairement
    negan posted the 05/21/2019 at 01:19 PM
    diablo J'englobe le tout
    shinz0 posted the 05/21/2019 at 01:22 PM
    Imposer Kinect c'était le futur
    kuroni posted the 05/21/2019 at 01:40 PM
    skuldleif Je bois tes larmes.
