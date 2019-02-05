accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
56
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
terminator
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
carapuce
,
minbox
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
terranova
,
lordguyver
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tuni
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
alwayswin2
,
walterwhite
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
725
visites since opening :
1111156
jenicris
> blog
[Rumeur] quatre concept arts d'un nouveau jeu From Software?
Concept art by Ryo Fujimaki of From Software from a From Soft panel at ZBrushMerge 2019 which shows an interpration of a mermaid and a dragon.
https://imgur.com/a/xr2pnsr
https://www.resetera.com/threads/concept-art-possibly-hinting-at-a-new-from-software-project.114685/
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:11 PM by
jenicris
comments (
23
)
nakata
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:21 PM
j'adore
momotaros
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:23 PM
J'espère bien en voir plus prochainement
kabuki
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:29 PM
momotaros
j'espere que leur Escaflown like mi armored mi soul est toujours dans les cartons
vexx
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:31 PM
kabuki
ça serait trop ouf.
zabuza
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:33 PM
Tiens ça fait pas bloodborn 2
jenicris
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:37 PM
zabuza
ça peu être n'importe quoi, ils ont la plupart du temps, 3 jeux en dev.
kabuki
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:38 PM
vexx
pire que ca
, c'est le boss qui a pris l'exemple d escaflowne
jenicris
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:39 PM
kabuki
normalement il est en dev depuis 2 ans je crois.
misterpixel
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:40 PM
zabuza
T'es rassuré du coup ?
slad
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:42 PM
Ca fait très loftcraftien, vivement plus d'infos! Et le retour des builds plz
zabuza
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:44 PM
misterpixel
non bloodborn est un bon jeu bien que perfectible sur certains aspect. Un deuxième me ferait plaisir.
jenicris
c'est vrai qu avec FS ils aiment faire des choses qui n ont aucun rapport
Mais je doute quand même à l époque victorienne il y avait des dragons. La ça fait plus darksouls
jeanouillz
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:47 PM
vexx
attends ils vont ajouter des chapeaux haut de forme au dragon et hop ça fera Bloodborne 2
mithrandir
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:47 PM
Ça envoi du pâté de poney
blindzorro
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:49 PM
Ca fait très lovecraft et donc très Bloodborne.
xslayer750
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 12:53 PM
zabuza
Witcher 3 pour toi est un jeu très moyen, voire mauvais Bloodborne est juste un "bon jeu" mais perfectible sur certains aspects... J'aimerais bien voir quels sont tes chefs d'œuvre
Comme dis plus haut, ça fait très Lovecraft
Bloodborne 2 est en chemin
zabuza
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 01:04 PM
xslayer750
Mario 64, zelda oot, MGS 3, RE rebirth etc.
Mais si tu veux tout savoir, ça fait bien 10 ans que je n'ai pas eu un jeu que je qualifierai de chef d oeuvre.
jenicris
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 01:09 PM
zabuza
Mario 64, zelda oot, MGS 3, RE rebirth
xslayer750
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 01:20 PM
zabuza
Bon ça va j'ai rien dit mais perso pour moi Bloodborne est un chef d'œuvre
epicurien
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 01:27 PM
xslayer750
Pas juste pour toi, c'est un chef-d'oeuvre ! après tout les gouts sont dans la nature et il y en a qui ne le voient pas comme ça, mais factuellement ca reste un chef-d'oeuvre !
xslayer750
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 01:30 PM
epicurien
Ah mais tellement
D'ailleurs j'espère que les concepts arts présenter ici sont pour un deuxième épisode
joker54
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 01:41 PM
blindzorro
On dirait un mix entre Demon's Souls et Bloodborne, perso je mise sur un Demon's Souls 2.
whitemane
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 01:48 PM
Bloodborne 2 est en Pre-Production.
xslayer750
posted
the 05/02/2019 at 01:52 PM
whitemane
D'ou tu sors ça toi ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
jenicris c'est vrai qu avec FS ils aiment faire des choses qui n ont aucun rapport
Mais je doute quand même à l époque victorienne il y avait des dragons. La ça fait plus darksouls
Comme dis plus haut, ça fait très Lovecraft Bloodborne 2 est en chemin
Mais si tu veux tout savoir, ça fait bien 10 ans que je n'ai pas eu un jeu que je qualifierai de chef d oeuvre.