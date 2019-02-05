ajouter un titre
jenicris > blog
[Rumeur] quatre concept arts d'un nouveau jeu From Software?
Concept art by Ryo Fujimaki of From Software from a From Soft panel at ZBrushMerge 2019 which shows an interpration of a mermaid and a dragon.










https://imgur.com/a/xr2pnsr

https://www.resetera.com/threads/concept-art-possibly-hinting-at-a-new-from-software-project.114685/
    posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:11 PM by jenicris
    comments (23)
    nakata posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:21 PM
    j'adore
    momotaros posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:23 PM
    J'espère bien en voir plus prochainement
    kabuki posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:29 PM
    momotaros j'espere que leur Escaflown like mi armored mi soul est toujours dans les cartons
    vexx posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:31 PM
    kabuki ça serait trop ouf.
    zabuza posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:33 PM
    Tiens ça fait pas bloodborn 2
    jenicris posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:37 PM
    zabuza ça peu être n'importe quoi, ils ont la plupart du temps, 3 jeux en dev.
    kabuki posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:38 PM
    vexx pire que ca , c'est le boss qui a pris l'exemple d escaflowne
    jenicris posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:39 PM
    kabuki normalement il est en dev depuis 2 ans je crois.
    misterpixel posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:40 PM
    zabuza T'es rassuré du coup ?
    slad posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:42 PM
    Ca fait très loftcraftien, vivement plus d'infos! Et le retour des builds plz
    zabuza posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:44 PM
    misterpixel non bloodborn est un bon jeu bien que perfectible sur certains aspect. Un deuxième me ferait plaisir.

    jenicris c'est vrai qu avec FS ils aiment faire des choses qui n ont aucun rapport

    Mais je doute quand même à l époque victorienne il y avait des dragons. La ça fait plus darksouls
    jeanouillz posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:47 PM
    vexx attends ils vont ajouter des chapeaux haut de forme au dragon et hop ça fera Bloodborne 2
    mithrandir posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:47 PM
    Ça envoi du pâté de poney
    blindzorro posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:49 PM
    Ca fait très lovecraft et donc très Bloodborne.
    xslayer750 posted the 05/02/2019 at 12:53 PM
    zabuza Witcher 3 pour toi est un jeu très moyen, voire mauvais Bloodborne est juste un "bon jeu" mais perfectible sur certains aspects... J'aimerais bien voir quels sont tes chefs d'œuvre

    Comme dis plus haut, ça fait très Lovecraft Bloodborne 2 est en chemin
    zabuza posted the 05/02/2019 at 01:04 PM
    xslayer750 Mario 64, zelda oot, MGS 3, RE rebirth etc.

    Mais si tu veux tout savoir, ça fait bien 10 ans que je n'ai pas eu un jeu que je qualifierai de chef d oeuvre.
    jenicris posted the 05/02/2019 at 01:09 PM
    zabuza
    Mario 64, zelda oot, MGS 3, RE rebirth


    xslayer750 posted the 05/02/2019 at 01:20 PM
    zabuza Bon ça va j'ai rien dit mais perso pour moi Bloodborne est un chef d'œuvre
    epicurien posted the 05/02/2019 at 01:27 PM
    xslayer750 Pas juste pour toi, c'est un chef-d'oeuvre ! après tout les gouts sont dans la nature et il y en a qui ne le voient pas comme ça, mais factuellement ca reste un chef-d'oeuvre !
    xslayer750 posted the 05/02/2019 at 01:30 PM
    epicurien Ah mais tellement D'ailleurs j'espère que les concepts arts présenter ici sont pour un deuxième épisode
    joker54 posted the 05/02/2019 at 01:41 PM
    blindzorro On dirait un mix entre Demon's Souls et Bloodborne, perso je mise sur un Demon's Souls 2.
    whitemane posted the 05/02/2019 at 01:48 PM
    Bloodborne 2 est en Pre-Production.
    xslayer750 posted the 05/02/2019 at 01:52 PM
    whitemane D'ou tu sors ça toi ?
