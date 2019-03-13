A l'instar des studios de jv disparus, quelles sont les licences oubliées/supprimées/rachetées/défigurées etc dont vous souhaitez le retour !
Petite sélection personnelle:
Bloody Roar:
LBA:
Clock Tower:
T'ai fu wrath of the tiger:
Sam et max:
Le retour du point and click de manière générale.
Et puis des vrais jeux de gestion/management à thème zoologique parce que zoo tycoon 3...
posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:34 PM by nature
Coonker
Duke Nukem
Onimusha
Dino Crisis
Parce que capcom est en flammes (j’allais dire Tenchu mais Sekiro arrive)
Sly cooper
Time splitter
Dragon Force
Shining Force
Rival Schools
Final Fight
Un nouveau Drakengard !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Need For Speed Underground
Skies Of Arcadia
La liste est déjà assez longue je pense.
Suikoden
Tales of
Final Fantasy
Dark Cloud
Jak & Daxter
Perfect dark
Half life
Alundra
Castlevania
Silent Hill
Ghost'n Goblins
Chrono série
Bust-a-Groove
Metroid Sans le Prime
Phantasy Star
Tenchu
Otogi
Magatama
Jet Set Radio Future
Rallisport Challenge
The Warriors
Bully
Portal
-Capcom Vs SNK
-F-Zero
-Otogi
-KOTOR 3
-Conker
-Einhander
-Parasite Eve
-Burnout
-PGR
-Viewtiful Joe
- Mario
- Pokemon
- Parodius
- Golvellius
- Ys (mais dans l'ancien format)
- Parasite Eve
- Ninety Nine Nights
Jump ultimate star HD
Suikoden
Vagrant Story !
Onimusha
Galerians
Left 4 Dead
Aliens vs. Predator
Max Payne
Dead Space (reboot)
Legend of Dragoon
Jak & Daxter dans la veine du premier
Kotor
Megaman Battle Network
Parcontre j’ai oublié de citer Kessen dans ma liste, j’aimerais bien un remake du premier un jour
shadow heart
xenosaga
chrono break
Baiten Kaitos
Megaman x command mission
Legacy of Kain
eternal darkness
summoner la déesse réincarnée
Et tellement d'autres !!!
Graduis , Paradios, goemon,
Epic Mickey
Kid Icarus
PlayStation all-star battle royale
shadowhearts
breath of fire
legacy ofkain/soul reaver
virtua fighter
MGS
wild arms
Skie of Arcadia
Power Stone
Pandemonium
Wild Arms
Megaman X
Parasite Eve
Dinocrisis
Dark Cloud
Brave Fencer Musashi
Flashback
La série Strike (jeux avec l'hélicoptère)
Earthworm Jim
Zone of the Enders
Jade cocoon
Little battle Experience
Tobal
Capcom VS SNK
Jet set radio
Phantasy star Online
Seiken Densetsu 5 (full 3D svp)
Ogre Battle/Tactics Ogre
Metroid 3ème personne
Street Fighter Alpha 4 (sauf lui en 2D HD)
Shinobido
Illusion of Time/Terranigma
Jet Force Gemini
Armored Core
Earthbound
Goemon
Actraiser
Strider
Ninja Gaiden
Banjo-Kazooie
Advance Wars
Last Blade
Secret of Evermore
Rocky Rodent
Paper Mario
Out Run
Left 4 Dead