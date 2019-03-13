profile
name : RIP
nature > blog
Les licences de jv dont vous souhaitez le retour.
A l'instar des studios de jv disparus, quelles sont les licences oubliées/supprimées/rachetées/défigurées etc dont vous souhaitez le retour !

Petite sélection personnelle:

Bloody Roar:


LBA:


Clock Tower:


T'ai fu wrath of the tiger:


Sam et max:


Le retour du point and click de manière générale.

Et puis des vrais jeux de gestion/management à thème zoologique parce que zoo tycoon 3...
    posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:34 PM by nature
    comments (50)
    negan posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:36 PM
    Fable
    Coonker
    Duke Nukem
    victorsagat posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:38 PM
    Rival Schools
    Onimusha
    Dino Crisis

    Parce que capcom est en flammes (j’allais dire Tenchu mais Sekiro arrive)
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:38 PM
    Blood omen
    Sly cooper
    Time splitter
    testament posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:41 PM
    The Legend of Dragoon
    Dragon Force
    Shining Force
    chimatsuri posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:42 PM
    Tobal
    Rival Schools
    Final Fight
    Un nouveau Drakengard !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    neoaxle posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:42 PM
    Mega Man X
    Need For Speed Underground
    Skies Of Arcadia
    Shining Force
    Rivals Schools

    La liste est déjà assez longue je pense.
    rahxephon1 posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:42 PM
    Wild Arms
    Suikoden
    Tales of
    Final Fantasy
    nature posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:42 PM
    victorsagat J'ai hésité à mettre Tenchu, mais au final il n'y a que le 1 que j'ai apprécié, et encore pas tous les niveaux loin de là, surtout le premier en fait qui est archi culte je trouve.
    sora78 posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:44 PM
    Monkey Island
    Dark Cloud
    Jak & Daxter
    link1983 posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:45 PM
    F ZERO
    Perfect dark
    Half life
    docteurdeggman posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:45 PM
    Bloody Roar

    Alundra
    Castlevania
    Silent Hill
    Ghost'n Goblins
    Chrono série
    Bust-a-Groove
    melkaba posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:45 PM
    Valkyrie Profile
    Metroid Sans le Prime
    Phantasy Star
    Shining Force
    Chrono
    aym posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:46 PM
    Bloody Roar
    Tenchu
    Otogi
    Magatama
    Jet Set Radio Future
    Rallisport Challenge
    Jak & Daxter
    Sly
    The Warriors
    Bully
    dedad posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:48 PM
    Power Stone
    gantzeur posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:48 PM
    Bushido Blade
    Suikoden
    Rival School
    aym posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:50 PM
    Half Life
    Portal
    grievous32 posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:53 PM
    Honteux de voir que personne ne cite Burnout...
    kenjushi posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:54 PM
    -Virtua Fighter
    -Rival Schools
    -Capcom Vs SNK
    -F-Zero
    -Otogi
    -KOTOR 3
    -Conker
    -Einhander
    -Parasite Eve
    -Burnout
    -PGR
    -Viewtiful Joe
    giusnake posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:56 PM
    - Zelda

    - Mario

    - Pokemon

    edarn posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:58 PM
    - PN.03
    - Parodius
    - Golvellius
    - Ys (mais dans l'ancien format)
    - Parasite Eve
    - Ninety Nine Nights
    zabuza posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:58 PM
    Shinobi
    omso posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:59 PM
    Un vrai jeu de dino
    Jump ultimate star HD
    wazaaabi posted the 03/13/2019 at 09:59 PM
    F-zero
    draer posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:00 PM
    Advance Wars
    Suikoden
    shambala93 posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:00 PM
    Final Fantasy
    F-Zero et de loin !
    Vagrant Story !
    cb posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:02 PM
    Legacy of Kain
    Onimusha
    Galerians
    Left 4 Dead
    Aliens vs. Predator
    Max Payne
    Dead Space (reboot)
    frionel posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:02 PM
    ce topic est vraiment blessant
    birmou posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:05 PM
    Legend of Dragoon

    Legend of Dragoon

    Legend of Dragoon

    Legend of Dragoon

    Legend of Dragoon

    Legend of Dragoon

    Legend of Dragoon

    Legend of Dragoon
    kaiserstark posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:05 PM
    Alundra (pas le deux)
    Jak & Daxter dans la veine du premier
    Kotor
    Megaman Battle Network
    victorsagat posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:06 PM
    nature c’était sur tout pour le 1 de mon côté aussi, j’ai pas trop suivi après
    Parcontre j’ai oublié de citer Kessen dans ma liste, j’aimerais bien un remake du premier un jour
    zekk posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:12 PM
    Suikoden
    shadow heart
    xenosaga
    chrono break
    Baiten Kaitos
    narustorm posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:14 PM
    Bloody Roar
    Jak & daxter
    Megaman x command mission
    Legacy of Kain
    Onimusha
    eternal darkness
    summoner la déesse réincarnée
    F-zero


    Et tellement d'autres !!!
    narustorm posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:15 PM
    Pokémon stadium et Snap aussi tiens
    zackfair59plus posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:16 PM
    Xenosaga 1 a 3 , Maximo , Daimaikura , clock tower, Tobal 2 ....
    Graduis , Paradios, goemon,
    dastukiim posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:18 PM
    Rayman
    Epic Mickey
    Kid Icarus
    PlayStation all-star battle royale
    voxen posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:22 PM
    C'est pas si vieux mais pour moi ça l'est et chaque année j'espère une annonce : Alan Wake.
    lakitu posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:22 PM
    Faxanadu
    hibito posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:22 PM
    Metal Gear Solid by Kojima
    kaizer posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:26 PM
    Suikoden
    shadowhearts
    onimusha
    rivals schools
    breath of fire
    legacy ofkain/soul reaver
    virtua fighter
    MGS
    wild arms
    eldrick posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:26 PM
    Suikoden, Baldur's gate, phantasy star(un véritable épisode digne de la megadrive) , system shock, zone of the enders, , shadow heart, tactics ogre , langrisser, tsukihime, half-life , dead space, front mission , shining force et silent hill.
    lovakiin posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:27 PM
    nomade soul
    kira93 posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:29 PM
    Legend of Dragoon
    Skie of Arcadia
    Power Stone
    Pandemonium
    Wild Arms
    Megaman X
    Parasite Eve
    Dinocrisis
    nullform posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:39 PM
    Baten Kaitos
    steevflores posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:41 PM
    Alundra
    Dark Cloud
    Brave Fencer Musashi
    spazer posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:43 PM
    Jet set Radio, Viewtiful Joe, Banjo & Kazooie, F Zero, SSX.
    lordguyver posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:45 PM
    F-Zero
    Flashback
    La série Strike (jeux avec l'hélicoptère)
    Earthworm Jim
    Zone of the Enders
    khel posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:47 PM
    Azure Dreams
    Jade cocoon
    Little battle Experience
    fuji posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:48 PM
    Alex kidd
    Tobal
    Capcom VS SNK
    Jet set radio
    Rival schools
    Castlevania
    Phantasy star Online
    onihanzo posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:50 PM
    Tous les jeux en full 3d 3ème personne :

    Alundra
    Seiken Densetsu 5 (full 3D svp)
    Ogre Battle/Tactics Ogre
    Tenchu
    Metroid 3ème personne
    Megaman X
    Street Fighter Alpha 4 (sauf lui en 2D HD)
    Shinobido
    Illusion of Time/Terranigma
    Jet Force Gemini
    Armored Core
    Earthbound
    Goemon
    Actraiser
    Strider
    Ninja Gaiden
    Clock Tower
    Banjo-Kazooie
    Castlevania
    Advance Wars
    Last Blade
    Secret of Evermore
    Rocky Rodent
    Shining Force
    Paper Mario
    shima posted the 03/13/2019 at 10:57 PM
    Virtua Fighter
    Jet Set Radio
    F-Zero
    Out Run
    Castlevania
    Left 4 Dead
