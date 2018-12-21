Annoncé aux Game Awards
en grande pompe, Mortal Kombat 11
redonne de ses nouvelles.
La page Steam
du jeu a été mise à jour avec les configurations nécessaires pour le faire tourner
mais ce n'est pas tout, le mode tag team vient d’être confirmé par Ed Boon
sur sa page twitter.
Configuration minimale :
OSW : Windows 7 / Windows 10 (64-bit)
CPU : Intel Core i5-750 2.67 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965 3.4 GHz
RAM : 8 Go
GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670/GTX 1050 ou AMD Radeon HD 7950/R9 270
Configuration recommandée :
OSW : Windows 7 / Windows 10 (64-bit)
CPU : Intel Core i3-2100 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-6300 3.5 GHz
RAM : 8 Go
GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780/GTX 1060 6 Go ou AMD Radeon R9 290/RX 570
Rappelons qu'une présentation complète du jeu est prévue pour le 17 janvier prochain.
MK11
est attendu pour le 23 avril 2019 sur PC, PS4, XB1
et Switch
.
posted the 12/21/2018 at 05:09 PM by leonr4