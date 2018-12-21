ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
Mortal Kombat 11
2
name : Mortal Kombat 11
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
leonr4
60
leonr4
leonr4 > blog
Mortal Kombat 11 : Les configurations PC + Tag Team confirmé




Annoncé aux Game Awards en grande pompe, Mortal Kombat 11 redonne de ses nouvelles.

La page Steam du jeu a été mise à jour avec les configurations nécessaires pour le faire tourner
mais ce n'est pas tout, le mode tag team vient d’être confirmé par Ed Boon sur sa page twitter.



Configuration minimale :

OSW : Windows 7 / Windows 10 (64-bit)
CPU : Intel Core i5-750 2.67 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965 3.4 GHz
RAM : 8 Go
GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670/GTX 1050 ou AMD Radeon HD 7950/R9 270

Configuration recommandée :

OSW : Windows 7 / Windows 10 (64-bit)
CPU : Intel Core i3-2100 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-6300 3.5 GHz
RAM : 8 Go
GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780/GTX 1060 6 Go ou AMD Radeon R9 290/RX 570

Rappelons qu'une présentation complète du jeu est prévue pour le 17 janvier prochain.
MK11 est attendu pour le 23 avril 2019 sur PC, PS4, XB1 et Switch.


Steam/Twiter
    posted the 12/21/2018 at 05:09 PM
    comments
    foxstep posted the 12/21/2018 at 05:35 PM
    En tout le jeu est clairement 100% fini et prêt à être imprimé. Vivement!!!!
