Science, Art & Fun off-fucking course !
docbrown
20 + 1 = 21 mai...giga WTF ?!!
Wtfffff 2.0
Une perturbation spatio-temporelle étrange
m'a conduit ici le 21 Mai 2018...
10 ans
gamekyo perdu à jamais
oublié des créateurs
les pauvres âmes de gk èrent à tout jamais
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/21/2018 at 03:45 PM by docbrown
docbrown
comments (6)
6
)
momotaros
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 03:46 PM
c'est les 10 ans de jeuxfrance ou gamekyo ?
jeanouillz
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 03:49 PM
Lol l'accessibilité j'aurai mis 0 comme la technologie
docbrown
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 03:53 PM
momotaros
"Gamekyo" man !
Et fait tourner, ça doit être de la bonne dis donc...
alfb
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 03:58 PM
momotaros
Gamekyo, avant c'tait jeuxfrance et encore avant Newtechnix
anakaris
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 05:02 PM
docbrown
s'en fout. En revanche, c'est qui la nénette sur ta bannière ?
sonilka
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 05:30 PM
anakaris
Veruca James. Voila maintenant je suis grillé et ça va être difficile de me justifier
