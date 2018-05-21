Science, Art & Fun off-fucking course !
all
20 + 1 = 21 mai...giga WTF ?!!
Wtfffff 2.0


Une perturbation spatio-temporelle étrange

m'a conduit ici le 21 Mai 2018...













    posted the 05/21/2018 at 03:45 PM by docbrown
    comments (6)
    momotaros posted the 05/21/2018 at 03:46 PM
    c'est les 10 ans de jeuxfrance ou gamekyo ?
    jeanouillz posted the 05/21/2018 at 03:49 PM
    Lol l'accessibilité j'aurai mis 0 comme la technologie
    docbrown posted the 05/21/2018 at 03:53 PM
    momotaros "Gamekyo" man ! Et fait tourner, ça doit être de la bonne dis donc...
    alfb posted the 05/21/2018 at 03:58 PM
    momotaros Gamekyo, avant c'tait jeuxfrance et encore avant Newtechnix
    anakaris posted the 05/21/2018 at 05:02 PM
    docbrown s'en fout. En revanche, c'est qui la nénette sur ta bannière ?
    sonilka posted the 05/21/2018 at 05:30 PM
    anakaris Veruca James. Voila maintenant je suis grillé et ça va être difficile de me justifier
