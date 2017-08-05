home page
foxstep
Enter The Fox
profile
52
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Street Fighter V
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
fighting
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
79
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
foxstep
foxstep
> blog
Street Fighter V - Ed officiellement dévoilé: trailer, screens et autres [MAJ]
Voici enfin le trailer présentation d'Ed, le troisième perso de la S2 à apparaître dans Street Fighter V
Premiere apparition d'Ed (Ending de Balrog dans Street Fighter 4)
Screens:
V-Skill: Psycho Snatcher
V-Trigger: Psycho Cannon
Critical Art: Psycho Barrage
Les Costumes:
Costume Mode Histoire:
Costume premium:
Foxstep
tags :
ed
street fighter v
posted the 05/08/2017 at 03:01 PM by
foxstep
comments (
10
)
zampa
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 03:03 PM
son skin est degeu mais ses moov set son sympa
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 03:07 PM
Bah putain c'est pas avec des perso comme ça qu'ils me donneront envie de lâché un centime dans le 2eme season pass ...
neoriku13
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 03:11 PM
Pas mal.
shurax93
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 03:13 PM
J'aime bien ces mouv on l'air terrible à voir une fois en main.
lightning
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 03:14 PM
J'adore
Niveau moveset, il semble très intéressent
shao
posted
posted
Le perso est cool mais par contre niveau design... c'est très moche encore une fois.
Ils ont un vrai problème avec le character design de SFV chez Capcom et c'est assez incompréhensible...
victorsagat
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 03:31 PM
Le trailer et le perso sont tellement stylés mon gars!!!
ootaniisensei
achètes le le putin de season pass je vais te fumer avec ce perso du style
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/08/2017 at 03:34 PM
victorsagat
Le temps que tu revienne de stage le season pass sera moitié prix, on verra
shining
posted
posted
classe les move set sinon ces vrai qui ressemble a rien lol
monz666
posted
posted
[url=https://g.co/kgs/2hZGCO ]Hum...
[/url]
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
