profile
Street Fighter V
52
Likes
Likers
name : Street Fighter V
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : fighting
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
foxstep
79
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1321
visites since opening : 1328607
foxstep > blog
Street Fighter V - Ed officiellement dévoilé: trailer, screens et autres [MAJ]


Voici enfin le trailer présentation d'Ed, le troisième perso de la S2 à apparaître dans Street Fighter V





Premiere apparition d'Ed (Ending de Balrog dans Street Fighter 4)



Screens:






V-Skill: Psycho Snatcher




V-Trigger: Psycho Cannon




Critical Art: Psycho Barrage



Les Costumes:



Costume Mode Histoire:



Costume premium:

Foxstep
    tags : ed street fighter v
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/08/2017 at 03:01 PM by foxstep
    comments (10)
    zampa posted the 05/08/2017 at 03:03 PM
    son skin est degeu mais ses moov set son sympa
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/08/2017 at 03:07 PM
    Bah putain c'est pas avec des perso comme ça qu'ils me donneront envie de lâché un centime dans le 2eme season pass ...
    neoriku13 posted the 05/08/2017 at 03:11 PM
    Pas mal.
    shurax93 posted the 05/08/2017 at 03:13 PM
    J'aime bien ces mouv on l'air terrible à voir une fois en main.
    lightning posted the 05/08/2017 at 03:14 PM
    J'adore

    Niveau moveset, il semble très intéressent
    shao posted the 05/08/2017 at 03:20 PM
    Le perso est cool mais par contre niveau design... c'est très moche encore une fois.
    Ils ont un vrai problème avec le character design de SFV chez Capcom et c'est assez incompréhensible...
    victorsagat posted the 05/08/2017 at 03:31 PM
    Le trailer et le perso sont tellement stylés mon gars!!!

    ootaniisensei achètes le le putin de season pass je vais te fumer avec ce perso du style
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/08/2017 at 03:34 PM
    victorsagat Le temps que tu revienne de stage le season pass sera moitié prix, on verra
    shining posted the 05/08/2017 at 03:37 PM
    classe les move set sinon ces vrai qui ressemble a rien lol
    monz666 posted the 05/08/2017 at 03:38 PM
    [url=https://g.co/kgs/2hZGCO ]Hum... [/url]
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre