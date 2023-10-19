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Manga - Verse
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name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 08/02/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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articles : 617
visites since opening : 1237647
subscribers : 17
bloggers : 7
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https://mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/7002642
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    burningcrimson
    posted the 08/02/2026 at 03:01 PM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    thelastone posted the 08/02/2026 at 03:10 PM
    Tsieridnich ce fou
    Sinon ca fais du bien , togashi montre qu'il peux faire un bon chapitre sans une tonne de dialogue et cest tout de suite plus agréable a lire en tout cas les derniers chapitres c'est masterclass sur masterclass
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