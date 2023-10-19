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Manga - Verse
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name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 07/22/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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articles : 607
visites since opening : 1208344
subscribers : 17
bloggers : 7
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Batman Knightfall Partie 1 / Nouvelle BA
AnimLand


Warner Bros. Animation dévoile une nouvelle bande annonce pour la première partie de la trilogie Batman Knightfall qui sortira le 25 aout en VOD et le 8 septembre en physique au US.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90HAqMk7qv0&t=7s
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    kakazu
    posted the 07/22/2026 at 05:35 PM by yanssou
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