Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road of Heroes
name : Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road of Heroes
platform : Switch
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : simulation-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 Switch -
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 02/20/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
articles : 478
visites since opening : 910196
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
Inazuma Eleven Victory Road : trailer de la mise à jour "Orion & Lumen DLC"
JV


LEVEL-5 a récemment dévoilé un trailer pour la mise à jour gratuite "Orion & Lumen DLC" qui sortira le 25 février pour tous apportant de nouveaux contenus au jeu.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9VkQ9EybXY
    posted the 02/20/2026 at 06:42 PM by yanssou
