Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road of Heroes
name : Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road of Heroes
platform : Switch
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : simulation-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 Switch -
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 01/24/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 460
visites since opening : 862538
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
channel
all
Inazuma Eleven Victory Road : trailer du Dlc Ares
JV


Level-5 dévoile un trailer pour le Dlc Ares qui rajoute le circuit de cet arc dans le Mode Chronique tout en y ajoutant de nouvelles techniques spéciales nommés Overburst Moves. Ce dlc sortira le 28 janvier prochain.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nfGzxvRrZQ
    link49
    posted the 01/24/2026 at 04:35 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    burningcrimson posted the 01/24/2026 at 05:32 PM
    J attends juste une version boîte... Ne serait-ce qu'en import...
    narustorm posted the 01/24/2026 at 07:03 PM
    burningcrimson pareil
