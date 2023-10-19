Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
Vos Openings préférés [Partie 9]
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
The Rising of the Shield Hero opening 1 full



The Rising of the Shield Hero opening 2 full



Summer Time Rendering Opening 2 full





Galvion Opening Theme Misty Lonely Chaser



Zeta Gundam Opening 1 full



Basilisk opening 1 full



Mugen no Juunin Immortal Opening Full



S-cry-Ed opening full



Outlaw Star full opening



The Law Of Ueki Opening 1 full



Black Cat Opening 1 full



BUCCHIGIRI full opening



Mazinkaiser ULTIMATE Opening full



Himiko-Den – Opening full



Dirty Pair OVA - Opening full



Ayashi no Ceres opening full



Machine Robo Revenge of Chronos Opening 1 full



Machine Robo Revenge of Chronos Opening 2 full



Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger opening full



Galaxy Cyclone Braiger opening full

    posted the 07/24/2024 at 04:42 PM by yanssou
