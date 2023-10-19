Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
group information
Manga - Verse
4
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 07/23/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 114
visites since opening : 202815
subscribers : 10
bloggers : 6
channel
members (10)
more members
all
Vos Openings préférés [Partie 7]
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
Orange Road opening 1 - Night of Summer Time



Maison Ikkoku opening 3 full - Suki Sa



Thundercats - Opening full



Getter Robo Armageddon Opening 2 full



Theme Song: Rose of Versailles opening full



Gundam the Origin Opening 3 - Beyond the Time full



Z-Gundam opening 2 - Mizu No Hoshi E Ai Wo Komete full



Gundam zz op2



Gundam seed op1



Tekkaman Blade opening 1 full



L-Gaim opening 1 - Time for L-Gaim full



Panzer World of Galient opening full



Bubblegum crisis opening OAV 2 - Mad Machines opening full



Evangelion opening full



steins gate opening full



Sangatsu No Lion OP 1 Full



Sangatsu No Lion OP 2 Full



Eureka 7 Opening 1 full



Code geass op 1 full



Bakuman S2 OP2 full - Dream of Life

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/23/2024 at 07:05 PM by yanssou
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo