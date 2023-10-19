accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
group information
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
07/23/2024
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
114
visites since opening :
202815
subscribers :
10
bloggers :
6
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
channel
members (10)
minbox
opthomas
rbz
hyoga57
davenor
rendan
myownpriv
lapala
kevisiano
yanssou
more members
all
News en vrac
Les Trésors du manga
JV
MangaTalk
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
Animation Land
La passion Dragon Ball
Voir ou revoir
Vos Openings préférés [Partie 7]
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
Orange Road opening 1 - Night of Summer Time
Maison Ikkoku opening 3 full - Suki Sa
Thundercats - Opening full
Getter Robo Armageddon Opening 2 full
Theme Song: Rose of Versailles opening full
Gundam the Origin Opening 3 - Beyond the Time full
Z-Gundam opening 2 - Mizu No Hoshi E Ai Wo Komete full
Gundam zz op2
Gundam seed op1
Tekkaman Blade opening 1 full
L-Gaim opening 1 - Time for L-Gaim full
Panzer World of Galient opening full
Bubblegum crisis opening OAV 2 - Mad Machines opening full
Evangelion opening full
steins gate opening full
Sangatsu No Lion OP 1 Full
Sangatsu No Lion OP 2 Full
Eureka 7 Opening 1 full
Code geass op 1 full
Bakuman S2 OP2 full - Dream of Life
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/23/2024 at 07:05 PM by
yanssou
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo